IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Appoint Arunkumar Jagadeesh as Assistant Batting Coach

A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 First Class games, Arunkumar Jagadeesh represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 long years from 1993 to 2008. After retirement, he turned to coaching, and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won their back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

His coaching resume also includes coaching in the IPL, Head Coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and Head Coach of the United States national cricket team from 2020 onwards.

