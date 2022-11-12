IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Sign Jason Behrendorff From Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahead of Auction

Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore in a trade deal ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. Behrendorff joined RCB last season for his base price of INR 75 lakh. However, he didn’t get a chance to play in IPL 2022 as RCB put confidence in Josh Hazlewood as their leading pacer.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is in which he claimed 7 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/21.

“Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of Australian Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff following a successful trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-armer has been a part of the MI Family in 2018 and the 2019 title-winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season in the Blue and Gold," MI said in the statement.

In the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

Behrendorff, 32, was then picked by RCB for IPL 2022, as a back-up to Hazlewood and England’s left-arm fast bowler David Willey. He had played an important role in his BBL side Perth Scorchers winning the 2021/22 title, picking 16 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 19.06 at an economy rate of 7.32.

Mumbai Indians are the only team apart from four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title, which they did in 2020. After missing the playoffs in 2021, the side had a disappointing last-place finish in the ten-team event in IPL 2022, winning just four out of 14 matches in the league stage.

The mini players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is likely to take place on December 23 in Kochi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the auction would be a one-day affair and will be conducted in Kochi. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that the auctions will be held in the state of Kerala.

