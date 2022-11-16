IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Retained and Released Players of Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released a massive pool of 16 players from their roster ahead of the Indian Premier League auction in December. It seems like the Knight Riders want to overhaul their entire side and start fresh in the auctions. They have released as many as six of their overseas players with some big names opting out of the cash-rich tournament.

The two-time IPL champions have been one of the most active teams in the trade window. Kolkata have traded in Shardul Thakur and Aman Khan from the Delhi Capitals and they also roped in Afghan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata have kept their faith in their experienced campaigners Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The two T20 specialists have not been a part of the West Indies side but have been playing in franchise leagues across the world. They have also retained skipper Shreyas Iyer who will continue to lead the side in the upcoming edition.

Kolkata received a major blow when their three top players; Pat Cummins, Alex Hales, and Sam Billings opted out of next year’s IPL due to various reasons. They will now have to find suitable replacements to bolster their side.

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained players for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer

Nitish Rana

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Traded in)

Venkatesh Iyer

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Shardul Thakur (Traded in)

Lockie Ferguson (Traded in)

Umesh Yadav

Tim Southee

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Anukul Roy

Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players

Pat Cummins

Sam Billings

Aman Khan (Traded out)

Shivam Mavi

Mohammad Nabi

Chamika Karunaratne

Aaron Finch

Alex Hale

Abhijeet Tomar

Ajinkya Rahane

Ashok Sharma

Baba Indrajith

Pratham Singh

Ramesh Kumar

Rasikh Salam

Sheldon Jackson

Kolkata Knight Riders Remaining Purse: INR 7.5 crore

Overseas Slot left for Kolkata Knight Riders: 3

