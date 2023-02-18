IPL 2023: Will be Very Challenging for The Teams Visiting Chennai at Their Home Ground, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir feels that playing at Chepauk is going to be challenging for the visiting franchises in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. IPL 2023 will return to the home and away format with all ten teams set to play seven games at their home venue and seven away. Chennai have been one of the most dominant sides in the history of IPL at home conditions. The four-time IPL champions have a potent bowling attack to trouble the opposition in spin-friendly conditions.

Chennai will look to bounce back in IPL 2023 after a forgettable last season where they finished ninth at the points table with just four wins in 14 matches.

Gambhir called Chepauk a fortress for CSK and suggested that when you play dominant cricket at home then you can afford to lose some away from home.

“When you play at home, which always has been Chennai Super Kings’ strength, they have always made it a point to make their home a fortress. Whenever they have played away, it’s been a challenge for them. So, when you win majority of matches at home, then you don’t need to win too many matches away. So, it will be very challenging for the teams visiting Chennai at their home ground," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir, who is the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, said that all the franchises built their teams in IPL 2023 Auction considering the home conditions.

“Previously, all the matches were played under similar conditions, but this time, it will be challenging for the teams playing at different venues with grounds having different dimensions, wickets, combinations. When the auction was going on, all franchises prepared their teams by considering their home conditions," he added.

The former India opener further pointed out that the CSK have the potent spinners to trouble the opposition at home.

“If you look at the Chennai team, they have Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, these guys suited their home conditions. So, I believe you can’t take any team lightly. If the tournament was being held at two or three venues, then probably, you could have named two or three teams as favourites," he added.

