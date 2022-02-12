IPL Auction 2022: Deepak Hooda’s Based Price Increased to 75 Lakh; 10 New Players Added to List: Report

All-rounder Deepak Hooda, who made his international debut, this week during the India-West Indies series had initially entered the IPL 2022 Auction at a base price of INR 40 Lakh has now been listed in the INR 75 lakh by virtue of him being a capped player now in the revised auction list that also features ten new names. On Friday evening, IPL distributed the updated list to the franchises, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

The updated list features seven Indians and three Australians all in the INR 20 lakh category – all of them uncapped. There are seven Indians - Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil and three Australians Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan in the revised list, All-rounder Ayachi, of Saurashtra, was part of the Punjab Kings setup last season.

The two-day IPL auction will take place on February 12 and 13, with the auction set to begin at 12 PM IST. It is being reported that 97 players will go under the hammer on Saturday and players 98 to 161 up till Sunday lunchtime. Post lunch on Sunday, the rest of the players will in accelerated bidding with the players requested by franchises only coming up to the auctioneer’s table. The first set of 11 players –97 in total – will include the marquee players – who are in the first set of comprising 10 players. Set 1 to 5 will the capped players and the set 6 to 11 will feature the uncapped players.

Hooda, initially in Set 8, will now feature in Set 3 comprising allrounders.

