IPL Auction 2022: Preity Zinta Elated With Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada Acquisitions by Punjab Kings; Shares Post

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta have given the IPL 2022 Auction a miss, but she has followed all the action and has been sharing quite a few social media posts regarding the auctions, Taking to Instagram, Zinta shared Instagram reels when the Punjab Kings acquired the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow.

On Saturday, Zinta had revealed that she will not be able to travel from the US back to India due to her mommy duties. She and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twin children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, through surrogacy in November last year.

At the auction table, Punjab Kings bought nine players on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. They spent Rs 43.35 crore in acquiring these players and the lion’s share of it was spent on buying South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore). Out of their nine stars, seven are Indians and two are from overseas.

Zinta in her Instagram posts wrote, “Yea we got @shikhardofficial ! Always wanted him in our team."

PBKS, like other franchises, entered the auctions with an aim to build a new squad (nearly) considering and their fans would agree how much they need to change. In 14 season of the Indian Premier League, they can count just two seasons of any note - the inaugural when they made the semi-finals and in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Barring these two, they have never finished among the top-four. So, last year when they retained just Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, it came as a little surprise.

In retaining just two players, PBKS spent Rs 18 crore of their total cap of Rs 90 crore. So, they were left with Rs 72 crore - the most among the 10 teams - to splurge at the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. They also have the most number of open slots - 23 - and of which eight can be filled by overseas players.

>Here’s how PBKS spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Purse Before Day 1: Rs 72 crore

Purse After Day 1: 28.65 crore

>Players Retained

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

>Players Bought on Day 1 So Far

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore) Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore) - Overseas Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore) - Overseas Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore) Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 crore) Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh) Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh) Ishan Porel (25 lakh)

