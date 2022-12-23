Home / News / Cricketnext / IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran Joins LSG For Rs 16 Crore, Ben Stokes to CSK For Rs 16.25 Crore; Sam Curran Most Expensive at Rs 18.5 Crore
Live now

IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran Joins LSG For Rs 16 Crore, Ben Stokes to CSK For Rs 16.25 Crore; Sam Curran Most Expensive at Rs 18.5 Crore

LIVE IPL Auction 2023, IPL Auction Updates, Players List, Teams, Indian Premier League 2023 Auction from Kochi, Which Cricketer Will Go Big? IPL Mini Auction 2023 Live Details

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 16:47 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Dec 23, 2022 16:47 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Anmolpreet Sigh Unsold

Anmolpreet Sigh goes under the hammer but fails to attract any bids and goes unsold

Dec 23, 2022 16:44 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates

Big Unsold Players in IPL 2022 Auction
Dec 23, 2022 16:41 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Sam Curran is All Over Internet

Dec 23, 2022 16:38 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates

Dec 23, 2022 16:37 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Shocking Unsold Players

  • Shakib Al Hasan, Base Price - INR 1.5 Crore
  • Adam Zampa, Base Price - INR 1.5 Crore
  • Mujeeb Rahman, Base Price - INR 1 Crore
Dec 23, 2022 16:34 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Smart Buys So Far

Adil Rashid - Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 2 Crore

Phil Salt - Delhi Capitals - INR 2 Crore

Sikandar Raza - Punjab Kings - INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:28 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Mayank Markande Joins SRH For 50 Lakh

Mayank Markande is in the action and Sunrisers Hyderabad make the move for him. SRH sign him for INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:27 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Mujeeb Rahman Unsold

Mujeeb Rahman under the hammer and big shock here as he goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:27 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Tabraiz Shamsi Unsold

The South African spinner also fails to get any attraction and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:26 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adam Zampa Unsold

Adam Zampa is going under the hammer and shockingly he fails to find any bid and goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:25 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Akeal Hosein Unsold

Akeal Hosein fails to attract any bid and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:25 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adil Rashid Joins SRH

Veteran English spinner Adil Rashid is going under the hammer and Sunrisers Hyderabad sign him for just INR 2 Crore. What a deal for SRH.

Dec 23, 2022 16:24 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Ishant Sharma Joins Delhi Capitals

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma joins his old franchise Delhi Capitals for INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:23 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Jhye Richardson Joins Mumbai Indians

Jhye Richardson goes under the hammer and Mumbai Indians sign him for the base price of INR 1.5 crore

Dec 23, 2022 16:22 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adam Milne Unsold

Kiwi pacer Adam Milne goes under the hammer and he fails to attract any bid and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:21 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Jaydev Unadkat Joins LSG

Jaydev Unadkat is the next pacer in the auction and Lucknow Super Giants sign him for INR 50 lakh.

Dec 23, 2022 16:20 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Reece Topley Joins RCB

Reece Topley is the next bowler going under the hammer and Mumbai Indians start the bidding here and their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings join the race. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the race now and they managed to sign him for INR 1.9 crore

Dec 23, 2022 16:18 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Chris Jordan Unsold

English pacer Chris Jordan is going under the hammer and the World Cup-winning player fails to attract any bids and goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:17 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Phil Salt Joins Delhi Capitals

Phil Salt is going under the hammer now and Delhi Capitals make the first bid for him. And what a shocker as DC sign Phil Salt for just INR 2 Crore.

Dec 23, 2022 16:16 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Tom Banton Unsold

No bidding for Tom Banton and he goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:15 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis fails to attract any bid here and goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:14 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: The auction so far

Dec 23, 2022 16:13 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Heinrich Klaasen Joins SRH For 5.25 crore

The South Africa glovesman is under the hammer and it’s between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad join a bit late here. And Heinrich Klaasen will play for the Orange Army For INR 5.25 crore.

Dec 23, 2022 16:11 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Nicholas Pooran For INR 16 Crore.

Lucknow Super Giants are in the race to sign the West Indies wicketkeeper batter. Nicholas Pooran once again attract big bids as he has crossed the 10 crore mark here. Delhi Capitals are fighting hard for Pooran here. Parth Jindal and Sanjiv Goenka are not looking to back down here. Lucknow Super Giants Sign Nicholas Pooran For INR 16 Crore.

Dec 23, 2022 16:08 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran goes under the hammer and Chennai Super King straightaway start the party and Rajasthan Royals join them to ignite a bidding war. And here come Delhi Capitals to disrupt the market.

Dec 23, 2022 16:04 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Liton Das Unsold

Liton Das goes under the hammer and unfortunately, he fails to find any buyer and goes unsold

Dec 23, 2022 16:01 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Action on CricketNext

Dec 23, 2022 16:00 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Aakash Ambani Opens up on Signing Cameron Green

Cam Green we tracked for 2-3 years, and his recent performance against India we thought that us that is the kind of player we need. We were looking for players who are younger, that give us more lifetime value, that’s why cam is perfect guy to come in – all three (bought so far) are fantastic players very happy to get Cameron Green

Dec 23, 2022 15:51 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Top Buys So Far

Sam Curran - Punjab Kings - INR 18.50 Crore

Cameron Green - Mumbai Indians - INR 17.5 Crore

Ben Stokes - Chennai Super Kings - INR 16.5 Crore

Harry Brook - Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 13.25 Crore

Mayank Agarwal - Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 8.25 Crore

Dec 23, 2022 15:46 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates

Dec 23, 2022 15:43 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Ben Stokes joins CSK for a INR 16.25 crore

The battle is between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad to get England's Test skipper. And here comes Chennai Super Kings and they want to disrupt the auction now. Ben Stokes joins CSK for a whopping INR 16.25 crore
Dec 23, 2022 15:40 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Ben Stokes Goes Under Hammer

Ben Stokes is in the auction here and Rajasthan Royals started the bidding here and Royal Challengers Bangalore join them very quickly. RCB are not letting go of the star English all-rounder. And eventually, RCB had to back down due to low purse and Lucknow Super Giants are in the fray now.
Dec 23, 2022 15:40 IST

Catch all the IPL 2023 Auction Action live With Group Sports Editor, Network18 - K Shriniwas Rao

Dec 23, 2022 15:37 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Cameron Green Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore

The war continues between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to get their hands on Cameron Green as he crossed the 16.25 Crore mark and is now the second highest paid player in IPL history. Cameron Green Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore
Dec 23, 2022 15:35 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Cameron Green

Cameron Green is going under the hammer and he straightaway attracted attention from almost all corners. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore started the bidding war and in no time he has crossed 5 crore mark. RCB backed out and Delhi Capitals join and the INR 10 crore is already breached here.
Dec 23, 2022 15:32 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royal sign Jason Holder for INR 5.75 crore

Jason Holder goes under the hammer and CSK started the bidding and Rajasthan Royals join them. Things are getting heated up between the two sides here as he touches the INR 5 crore. Rajasthan Royal sign Jason Holder for INR 5.75 crore.
Dec 23, 2022 15:27 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sikandar Raza Joins Punjab Kings For 50 Lakh

Punjab Kings sign Sikandar Raza for just INR 50 Lakh.
Dec 23, 2022 15:26 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Odean Smith Joins Gujarat Titans

Odean Smith goes under the hammer and Gujarat Titans sign him for INR 50 lakh
Dec 23, 2022 15:25 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Joins PBKS For INR 18.5 Crore

And Sam Curran is in the auction and straightaway ignites a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals join the party and he quickly breaches the INR 10 crore mark. And here come Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings to make things more heated. Lucknow Super Giants join the race and it has touched the 16 crore mark. And Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in IPL history. Punjab Kings sign Sam Curran for INR 18.5 Crore
Dec 23, 2022 15:15 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Shakib Al Hasan Unsold

Shakib Al Hasan goes under the hammer. No bids for the veteran Bangladesh all-rounder as he goes Unsold.
Dec 23, 2022 15:05 IST

IPL Auction Live: Rossouw Goes Unsold

Dec 23, 2022 15:03 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Joe Root Unsold

Former England Test captain Joe Root Unsold.
Dec 23, 2022 15:03 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Sign Ajinkya Rahane For 50 lakh

Dec 23, 2022 15:01 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Mayank Agarwal Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad For INR 8.25 Crore

India opener Mayank Agarwal comes under the hammer. And interestingly Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers straightaway engaged in a bidding war. Chennai Super Kings have joined the war and Punjab are still trying to sign their former skipper back. Sunrisers Hyderabad are here once again. The bidding war is heated up as it crosses the 7 Crore mark. Mayank Agarwal Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad For INR 8.25 Crore
Dec 23, 2022 14:53 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harry Brook Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad For INR 13.25 Crore

Harry Brook is in the action for bidding and Rajasthan Royals start the bidding and Royal Challengers Bangalore join them to get the Englishman. The two teams are battling hard here. The talented batter has breached the 4 crore mark and the two teams are not in any mood to let him go. Sunrisers Hyderabad join the party here and the bid crosses INR 6 crore mark. And the bidding war is intensifying here as in no time the bidding has crossed the 10 crore mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Harry Brook For INR 13.25 Crore
Dec 23, 2022 14:42 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Williamson Joins Gujarat Titans For INR 2 Crore

Kane Williamson is the first name to go under the hammer. Gujarat Titans made the first bid for the Kiwi with Rs 2 crore big. And Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore
Dec 23, 2022 14:40 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has taken centerstage and will soon start the proceedings.
Dec 23, 2022 14:34 IST

Live IPL Auction 2023 Updates

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal welcomes everyone at the IPL 2022 mini auction in Kochi.
Dec 23, 2022 14:30 IST

Live IPL Auction 2023 Updates: Action About to begin

The exciting action is about to begin as all the owners are in the house for the mini-auction as players like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal are expected to break the bank.
Dec 23, 2022 14:19 IST

Live IPL Auction 2023 Updates

Dec 23, 2022 14:10 IST

Live Updates IPL Auction 2023

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been moved from Set 8 to Set 7
Dec 23, 2022 14:09 IST

Live Updates IPL Auction 2023

Ben McDermott has withdrawn his name from the IPL 2022 Auction. While domestic talent Shivam Singh is added to the list.
Dec 23, 2022 12:43 IST

Live Updates IPL Auction: How the ‘Impact Player’ Rule Works, Effect on Mini-auction

The ‘Impact Player’ rule is certain to affect the auction dynamics and will change the way Playing XIs have looked in the IPL in the past. With the option of switching a player midway as per situation, the sides can now afford to not lose too much sleep over the balance, which remained a keyword in the cash-rich league, and can have the specialists to do the job. Not saying the all-rounder lose relevance and importance, it’s just that the teams get an option to use and rotate their specialists better. (Read Full Story Here)

Dec 23, 2022 12:22 IST

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Has 'Good Nerves' for IPL 2023 Auction

Hugh Edmeades is back to conduct his fifth IPL auction. The 62-year-old collapsed midway through the mega auction earlier this year but is back with high spirits for the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. Normal order is set to be restored in the mini-auction and the return of the brass gavel is all but certain. It wasn’t, however, a smooth flight for Edmeades’ brass gavel which he uses exclusively for IPL auctions. The staff at the London airport didn’t allow the auctioneer to carry his gavel in the hand-luggage and he had to place it in the check-in luggage and then again complete the necessary immigration and security checks. (Read Full Story Here)
Dec 23, 2022 11:59 IST

Live Updates IPL Auction 2023

Dec 23, 2022 11:53 IST

Live Updates IPL Auction 2023

Dec 23, 2022 11:28 IST

Live IPL Auction Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction from Kochi.

Live IPL Auction Updates: The Indian Premier League 2023 Mini-auction take centerstage as 405 players go under the hammer in Kochi. The 10 franchises shortlisted a total of 369 players from the initial list of 991 players. 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Star players from all across the globe like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal are expected to attract big bids in the mini-auction as almost all franchises have retained their core sides. Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the auction with the biggest purse as they have Rs 42.25 crore to spend as they will also sign a player who can lead the squad as they have already released Kane Williamson. While two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

Follow IPL 2023 Auction Live Here

Interestingly, each franchise is subject to a total salary cap of Rs 95 crores, 5 crores more than the previous auction. However, all ten teams have used a substantial portion of their salary cap on retentions. Teams revealed the list of retained players for the next season of IPL on November 15.

On what date will the IPL 2023 Auction be held?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23.

What is the venue of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi.

What time does the IPL 2023 Auction start?

The IPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL Auction 2023: CSK Retained Players List

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Purse Left: Rs 20.45 crore
Available Slots: 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Retained Players List

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan (T), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell

Purse Left Rs 19.45 crore
Available Slots 5 (Indian – 3, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Retained Players List

Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Purse Left Rs 19.5 crore
Available Slots 7 (Indian – 4, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson (T), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee

Purse Left Rs 7.05 crore
Available Slots 11 (Indian – 8, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players List

KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

Purse Left Rs 23.35 crore
Available Slots 10 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Retained Players List

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jofra Archer, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

Purse Left Rs 20.55 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Retained Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Purse Left Rs 32.20 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Retained Players List
Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult

Purse Left Rs 13.20 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players List

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga

Purse Left Rs 8.75 crore
Available Slots 7 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players List

Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Purse Left Rs 42.25 crore
Available Slots 13 (Indian – 9, Overseas – 4)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

