IPL Auction: Daryl Mitchell Went to Sleep Thinking He'll Remain Unsold Before Landing a Deal With Rajasthan Royals

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has produced some fine allround displays over the years and he finally has been picked by a franchise at the IPL mega auction of IPL. Mitchell will be joining the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals this year.

The official handle of New Zealand cricket team shared Mitchell’s reaction to what will be his first IPL season. Along with this, the video also features the bowling coach of Kiwis and former Australian cricketer Shane Jurgensen pointing out the benefits of players getting experience in the IPL.

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell was called into the Test team in late 2019 as a replacement for the injured Colin de Grandhomme. Making the most of that opportunity, he impressed by scoring 73 runs in his first innings and bowling with impressive control on a sluggish Hamilton surface.

Talking about how it feels like to be picked for the first time in IPL, Mitchell shared that he was watching the auctions on Day 1, with his wife. In the first round when he went unsold, the allrounder went to sleep thinking he couldn’t make it.

However, he woke up to learn that he has been signed up by Rajasthan Royals.

Mitchell shared that he is very excited to kick start his IPL journey. Calling it the biggest T20 cup in the world, Mitchell said that the opportunity to rub shoulders with some world-class players will only help him in becoming a better player.

“The depth at the moment is fantastic, it is a testament of the efforts that go behind to produce, and develop players, and also help their careers. It’s a fantastic game of cricket," Jurgensen mentioned.

>Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Romario Shepherd, Arunay Singh, and Kuldeep Sen.

