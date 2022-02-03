IPL Auction: From Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell - Most Expensive Overseas Players in Tournament

The mega auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to take the center stage. The highly awaited event is hosted annually ahead of the beginning of every season. For players, fans and stakeholders, the anxiety and excitement of the sound of the hammer can be quite nerve-wracking. This time, as many as 1,214 players will be up for bidding. In a nail-biting, intense contest, franchises will spare no effort to get the best talents on their side. For this, they shell out enormous amounts of money. But like any gamble, some win and some lose in this high-octane drama. Before another thrilling round of bidding unfolds, it’s time to look at the 10 most expensive foreign purchases in the history of IPL auctions:

>Chris Morris: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.25 crore)

Advertisement

An intense bidding war between top franchises was witnessed for South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris last year. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were at loggerheads to seal the deal until the former succeeded. Morris became the most expensive cricketer sold at the IPL auction at a whopping price tag of Rs 16.25 crore in 2021. His campaign for RR was mixed to disappointing. With the bat, he averaged 13.40 and picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.17.

>Pat Cummins: Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 15.5 crore)

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for a colossal price of 15.5 crores for IPL 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals started bidding but it was Shah Rukh Khan’s side that managed to clinch the deal. Cummins scalped 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.86. In the 2021 season, he picked 9 wickets in 7 games at an average 26.33 before he was released by the side ahead of the mega auctions.

>Kyle Jamieson: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 15 crore)

Advertisement

Kyle Jamieson gave an impressive acceleration to his Test career and picked up 36 wickets in six Tests at an average of 13.27 ahead of the auctions. He scalped three wickets in four T20Is, at an economy rate of 7.75. To sign the New Zealand bowling all-rounder, Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank, sealing the deal for Rs 15 crore at the auction, last year. With the Bangalore-based outfit, Jamieson had a mixed campaign, taking 9 wickets in nine games at an average of 29.88, and an economy rate of 9.60. He was released ahead of the mega auctions.

>Ben Stokes: Rising Pune Supergiant (Rs 14.5 crore)

Advertisement

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is one of the most sought-after players at the auction. At the 2017 auction, now-defunct side Rising Pune Supergiant bought him for Rs 14.5 crore. Stokes delivered, matching up to his price tag. He finished the campaign with the third-best average for the franchise with 316 runs in 12 games at 31.60. Strokes scored RPS’ only ton of the season and took 12 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.18.

>Glenn Maxwell: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 14.25 crore)

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore played a real gamble when they purchased Australian right-hander Glenn Maxwell in 2021. The side took a leap of faith with the hard-hitting all-rounder, who was consistently out of form, in the previous season for Punjab Kings. Maxwell finished with 108 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 101.88 and was released by the franchise. After a fierce bidding war between RCB and KKR, the hammer came down at Rs 14.25 crore in favour of Bangalore. Maxwell did justice as he ended his campaign as RCB’s highest run-getter with 513 runs at a strike rate of 144.10. RCB decided to retain the Aussie for Rs 11 crore.

>Jhye Richardson: Punjab Kings (Rs 14 crore)

Advertisement

A game-changing event for young Jhye Richardson when Punjab Kings shelled out a staggering Rs 14 crore for him last year. His stellar Big Bash League performance tipped the scales in the favour of the Aussie pacer. He was a marquee name in the auction pool but the fact he was signed for a whopping amount by PBKS was not expected by anyone. The pacer could not live up to the mark and averaged 39 in his first three matches and just three wickets to his name. He sat out at the bench for the rest of the season and was eventually dropped by Punjab.

>Ben Stokes: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 12.50 crore)

At the IPL 2018 auction, Ben Stokes was no longer a part of RPS as the side was dissolved. Back into the auction pool, Stokes was heavily demanded by Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it was Rajasthan Royals’ day, who made a surprising jump in the end to take Stokes with them. Compared to his previous performances, the English player averaged 16.33 from 13 matches with the bat and took 8 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.18. After three more seasons with RR, Stokes was let go by the side ahead of the 2022 auction.

>Tymal Mills: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 12 crore)

Tymal Mills was the second-most expensive purchase in the 2017 auction after Stokes. Mills did well in the 2016-17 BBL, thanks to his ability to ramp up pace and bowl yorkers. He also proved his mettle in the three-match T20I series versus India before the auctions. But Mills was bought at 24 times his base price, a whopping Rs 12 crore by the RCB. Unfortunately, his dreamy progress did not move as planned. He only picked five wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.57.

>Glenn Maxwell: Kings XI Punjab ( Rs 10.75 crore)

Delhi Capitals wanted Glenn Maxwell, who ended up reuniting with Kings XI Punjab. The side shelled out an enormous price of Rs 10.75 crore in 2020 for the Aussie. All plans went haywire as Maxwell endured an abysmal season and even took a short break citing mental health issues. A campaign as horrific as Maxwell’s in that season could leave the most legendary players distraught. Punjab decided to drop him eventually.

>Chris Morris - Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 10 crore)

Chris Morris is a three-dimensional phenomenon for his side. He can hit big sixes with the bat, is good with the new ball, and can take brilliant catches on the field. Morris was a hot property at the auction again and attracted some high bids for IPL 2020. After a couple of intense bidding wars between RR, RCB, PBKS, and MI, Bangalore signed him for Rs 10 crore. Morris had a mixed season as he scored just 35 runs from five matches. With the ball, he was impressive as he scalped 11 wickets from nine innings at an economy rate of 6.63.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here