IPL Auction: Full List of Players Retained And Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore has chosen to back its core group of players for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time runners-up will be led by Faf du Plessis. Bangalore had done well under du Plessis last season and finished third. RCB were clinical throughout the tournament and recorded an impressive win in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. However, they were steamrolled by the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Also Read: Players Retained And Released by Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

RCB’s loyal fans will hope that their team goes all the way next year. They certainly have the team to do it. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga make RCB a formidable T20 outfit.

Kohli was not really at his best in the last few seasons of IPL. But RCB’s star batter has now roared back to form and will be looking to propel his beloved team to IPL glory.

Rajat Patidar, who had a stellar IPL 2022, has also been retained by the franchise. Patidar is being touted as a future white-ball star for India and RCB will have huge expectations from him.

Moreover, RCB has traded Jason Behrendoff to the Mumbai Indians and released Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Aneeshwar Gautam. As RCB retained most of its players, it has a relatively small purse for the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. It will be interesting to see how RCB bosses will fill the two overseas slots following the release of Behrendroff and Rutherford.

Here is all you need to know about the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

Advertisement

RCB Retained Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Released Players: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining for the auction: Rs 8.75 crore

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here