IPL Auction: Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Most Expensive Indian Buy in History; Mumbai Indians Shell Out Rs 15.25 Crore

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become the second most expensive Indian player in the history of Indian Premier League (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kishan was landed by MI for an astronomical Rs 15.25 crore which makes him the second costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

Interestingly, Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

There was a fierce bidding war between MI, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the price shot from his base price of Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.25 crore.

The 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes during IPL 2020 proving his big-hitting abilities. And the fact that he’s a captaincy material makes him a lucrative prospect. He has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 136.34.

He made his India debut last year and has so far played three ODIs and five T20Is.

Yuvraj continues to be the most expensive Indian buy in IPL history having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. Yuvraj is also the third costliest Indian (Rs 14 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014).

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is the fourth in this list having been purchased for Rs 12.5 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a cool Rs 12.25 crore making him one of the most expensive buys at an auction.

