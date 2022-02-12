IPL Auction 2022 Updates: Action Packed Two Days Ahead as 600 Players Set to Go Under the Hammer

IPL 2022 auction which will be held in Bengaluru over the next two days with 600 players going under the hammer for what will be the biggest auction since 2018, and possibly the last of its kind. The auction starts 12 PM IST, but you can follow all the build-up to the action right here.

From uncapped domestic Indian cricketers to the biggest names of international cricket, a total of 1214 players had registered for the auction. However, the final list of selected players for the auction has snow narrowed down to 600. Out of which 377 are Indian and 223 are overseas players.

Live Updates: IPL Player Auction 2022

ipl new team auction live, Highest Paid Player, Indian Premier League, Ipl 2022 Auction, Ipl 2022 Auction Players, Ipl Auction 2022 Player List, Ipl Auction 2022, Ipl Auction, Ipl 2022 Players List, Ipl 2022 Auction Players List, Ipl Auction Date 2022, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, T20 tournament

In addition to the existing 8 teams, two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will also be participating in the auction. Going into the auction, teams were given the option to retain a maximum of four of their existing players. The teams, however, were not allowed to retain more than 3 India and two overseas players. Also, a team can only retain a maximum of two uncapped players in the list.

auction live | ipl |ipl auction | ipl auction live | live ipl auction | ipl aucation 2022 | Ipl auction reasult | Live ipl auction | update ipl auction

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2022 mega auction:

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

What time does the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin from 11 am IST on both dates – February 12 and 13.

How and where to watch IPL 2022 mega auction live streaming on TV?

The mega auction will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Teams that retained 4 players had to shed Rs 42 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore for the auction. For their first choice of retention, such teams had to spend Rs 16 crore, the second choice cost them Rs 12 crores whereas the third and fourth choice of players cost them Rs 8 and 6 crores respectively

Similarly to retain three of their existing players, teams had to spend Rs 33 crore of which Rs 15 crore was for their first-choice players and Rs 11 and 7 crore was for the second and third choice respectively.

Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings is the only team to retain two players using the retention option. They retained Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Asrshdeep Singh as their choice.

Going into the auction, PBKS has the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore for 31 available slots of players. It is followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad which has Rs 68 crore available for auction. Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse with Rs 47.5 crore available for auction.

The Chennai Super Kinds, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have retained four players each whereas Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained three players each.

The new two teams have also signed up three players each ahead of going in the auction. While the Lucknow Supergiants have signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinios and Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Gujarat Titans have onboarded Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here