IPL Auction MI Full List: Players Retained And Released by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable season in the Indian Premier League last year after finishing at the bottom of the points table. The five-time champions of the IPL are desperate to make a comeback and have taken some bold steps to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

They have released 13 players ahead of the IPL auction likely to be held in December.

Mumbai’s stalwart Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL but will maintain his ties with the franchise as he has been appointed as the batting coach of the side. The Caribbean star served Mumbai for 13 years and was a vital cog of the Mumbai franchise.

The team led by Rohit Sharma have retained some key players and have let go of those who seemed surplus. With the fitness of England pacer Jofra Archer still in jeopardy, Mumbai traded in Australia’s Jason Behrendorff as a replacement from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Aussie quick will provide more firepower to the pace attack that features Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai have off-loaded stars like Tymal Mills and Fabian Allen along with other uncapped Indian players.

Mumbai Indians Retained players for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff (Traded in), Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians Released Players: Kieron Pollard (Retired), Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Mumbai Indians Remaining Purse: Rs 20.55 Crore

Overseas Slot left for Mumbai Indians: 3

Mumbai Indians have a large purse of Rs 20.55 crore left with them for the 2023 IPL auction. The five-time IPL champions also have three overseas slots available that they might fill in the auctions.

