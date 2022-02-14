The IPL 2022 auctions are over. As many as 590 players were in the fray; out of which, only 204 were sold. Nonetheless, teams will still find it difficult to put across their playing elevens as they exceed talent. So, who goes in and who sits at the bench? It can be a tough nut to crack! Let’s find out as we put out the best possible playing XIs among the ten teams.

>Chennai Super Kings >(Possible playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway(Overseas) (WK), Moeen Ali(Overseas), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo(Overseas), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne(Overseas), Tushar Deshpande.

Advertisement

Gaikwad gets a new partner in Conway who also doubles up as a keeper. Moeen comes in at three and also bowls alongside Jadeja as the second spinner. Skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu alongside Jadeja and Shivam Dube takes care of the middle order. As far as the bowling is concerned, the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne can turn on the heat.

>Delhi Capitals >(Possible playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(overseas), Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (Captain and wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh (overseas), Rovman Powell (overseas), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje (overseas), Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur

Shaw and Warner can put any bowling attack to sleep. They are followed Mandeep Singh and captain wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in the middle. The team also has good bowling firepower in Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje. Kuleep Yadav and Axar Patel handle spin.

>Kolkata Knight Riders (Possible playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings(overseas/ keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell (overseas), Sunil Narine(overseas), Varun Chakrawarthy, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins (overseas), Umesh Yadav,

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane partners Venkatesh Iyer at the top. Captain Iyer leads their middle order alongside Sam Billings and Nitish Rana. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakrawarthy will add to spin quotient. They have an excellent pace duo in Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins with Umesh Yadav in toe.

>Mumbai Indians (Possible Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David(overseas), Kieron Pollard(overseas), Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills (overseas), Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians begin with Rohit Sharma and the most expensive buy of the auctions Ishan Kishan at the top. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle which is followed by big hitters in Kieron Pollard and Tim David. Excellent pace department in Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Unadkat.

>Punjab Kings (Possible playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow(overseas keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (overseas), Liam Livingstone (overseas), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada(overseas), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

Advertisement

Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the innings; they will be followed by Jonny Bairstow at three, Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa at four. Livingstone comes in at five and also doubles up as the third spinner. Shahrukh Khan takes care of the finishing. The team has two aggressive spinners in Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

>Rajasthan Royals (Possible playing XI): Jos Buttler(overseas keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer (overseas), Daryl Mitchell (overseas), Ravi Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult (overseas), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal can be hell of an openers! They will be followed by the likes of Karun Nair and Sanju Samson. Shimron Hetmyer comes in at five. Team has great bowling department in Ashwin, Chahal being the two spinners. The pace department looks good too with the presence of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult and Navdeep Saini.

>Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Possible Playing XI): Faf Du Plessis(overseas), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell (overseas), Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga(overseas), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood(overseas), Shahbaz Ahmed

RCB still have some work to do. Their overseas quota gets filled up too fast even before their lower middle order comes into play. This means they can only have the service of only one overseas pacer (Josh Hazlewood). A lot will again depend on Virat Kohli.

>Sunrisers Hyderabad (possible playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson(captain), Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

>Lucknow Supergiants(possible playing XI): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow probably has the best squad in the entire tournament. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock open up. Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya alongside Marcus Stoinis take care of the middle order. Deepak Hooda is an excellent finisher. Avesh Khan and Mark Wood can be deadly together.

>Gujarat Titans (possible playing XI): Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(keeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore

Shubman Gill and Jason Roy start off at the top. A senior player like Wriddhiman Saha gives stability in the middle. They are followed by the likes of Vijay Shankar, David Miller and the skipper Hardik Pandya himself. The team has good bowling power in Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson as the top seamers. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore look after the spin.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here