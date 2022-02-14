Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL Auction: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers

IPL Auction: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers

The dust is settling on what was two days of action-packed auction action, which saw a total of 204 players ending up with handsome IPL contracts, while 396 players were left disappointed with no franchises showing interest in them.

February 14, 2022

>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys at IPL 2022 Auction

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRStatusBase Price INRNationalityTypeIPL 2021 TeamCost INR CrC/U/A
Ishan KishanMI152500000Sold2 CrIndiaWICKETKEEPERMI15.25Capped
Deepak ChaharCSK140000000Sold2 CrIndiaBOWLERCSK14Capped
Shreyas IyerKKR122500000Sold2 CrIndiaBATTERDC12.25Capped
Liam LivingstonePBKS115000000Sold1 CrEnglandALL-ROUNDERRR11.5Capped
Wanindu HasarangaRCB107500000Sold1 CrSri LankaALL-ROUNDERRCB10.75Capped
Harshal PatelRCB107500000Sold2 CrIndiaALL-ROUNDERRCB10.75Capped
Nicholas PooranSRH107500000Sold1.5 CrWest IndiesWICKETKEEPERPBKS10.75Capped
Shardul ThakurDC107500000Sold2 CrIndiaBOWLERCSK10.75Capped
Lockie FergusonGT100000000Sold2 CrNew ZealandBOWLERKKR10Capped
Prasidh KrishnaRR100000000Sold1 CrIndiaBOWLERKKR10Capped
Avesh KhanLSG100000000Sold20 LakhIndiaBOWLERDC10Uncapped

>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Capped Players

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalityC/U/A
Ishan KishanMI1525000002 CrIndiaCapped
Deepak ChaharCSK1400000002 CrIndiaCapped
Shreyas IyerKKR1225000002 CrIndiaCapped
Liam LivingstonePBKS1150000001 CrEnglandCapped
Wanindu HasarangaRCB1075000001 CrSri LankaCapped
Harshal PatelRCB1075000002 CrIndiaCapped
Nicholas PooranSRH1075000001.5 CrWest IndiesCapped
Shardul ThakurDC1075000002 CrIndiaCapped
Lockie FergusonGT1000000002 CrNew ZealandCapped
Prasidh KrishnaRR1000000001 CrIndiaCapped

>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among uncapped Players

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalityC/U/A
Avesh KhanLSG10000000020 LakhIndiaUncapped
Shahrukh KhanPBKS9000000040 LakhIndiaUncapped
Rahul TewatiaGT9000000040 LakhIndiaUncapped
Rahul TripathiSRH8500000040 LakhIndiaUncapped
Tim DavidMI8250000040 LakhAustraliaUncapped
Shivam MaviKKR7250000040 LakhIndiaUncapped
Abhishek SharmaSRH6500000020 LakhIndiaUncapped
Deepak HoodaLSG5750000075 LakhIndiaUncapped
Kartik TyagiSRH4000000020 LakhIndiaUncapped
Harpreet BrarPBKS3800000020 LakhIndiaUncapped
Riyan ParagRR3800000030 LakhIndiaUncapped

>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Overseas Players

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalitiyTypeC/U/A
Liam LivingstonePBKS1150000001 CrEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped
Wanindu HasarangaRCB1075000001 CrSri LankaALL-ROUNDERCapped
Nicholas PooranSRH1075000001.5 CrWest IndiesWICKETKEEPERCapped
Lockie FergusonGT1000000002 CrNew ZealandBOWLERCapped
Kagiso RabadaPBKS925000002 CrSouth AfricaBOWLERCapped
Jason HolderLSG875000001.5 CrWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERCapped
Shimron HetmyerRR850000001.5 CrWest IndiesBATTERCapped
Tim DavidMI8250000040 LakhAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped
Jofra ArcherMI800000002 CrEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped
Trent BoultRR800000002 CrNew ZealandBOWLERCapped

>Top 10 Expensive Batters

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalitiyType
Shreyas IyerKKR1225000002 CrIndiaBATTER
Shimron HetmyerRR850000001.5 CrWest IndiesBATTER
Rahul TripathiSRH8500000040 LakhIndiaBATTER
Shikhar DhawanPBKS825000002 CrIndiaBATTER
Devdutt PadikkalRR775000002 CrIndiaBATTER
Faf Du PlessisRCB700000002 CrSouth AfricaBATTER
David WarnerDC625000002 CrAustraliaBATTER
Manish PandeyLSG460000001 CrIndiaBATTER
David MillerGT300000001 CrSouth AfricaBATTER
Dewald BrevisMI3000000020 LakhSouth AfricaBATTER

>Top 10 Most Expensive Bowlers

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalitiyType
Deepak ChaharCSK1400000002 CrIndiaBOWLER
Shardul ThakurDC1075000002 CrIndiaBOWLER
Lockie FergusonGT1000000002 CrNew ZealandBOWLER
Prasidh KrishnaRR1000000001 CrIndiaBOWLER
Avesh KhanLSG10000000020 LakhIndiaBOWLER
Kagiso RabadaPBKS925000002 CrSouth AfricaBOWLER
Trent BoultRR800000002 CrNew ZealandBOWLER
Josh HazlewoodRCB775000002 CrAustraliaBOWLER
Mark WoodLSG750000002 CrEnglandBOWLER
Yuzvendra ChahalRR650000002 CrIndiaBOWLER

>Top 10 Most Expensive All-rounders

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalitiyType
Liam LivingstonePBKS1150000001 CrEnglandALL-ROUNDER
Wanindu HasarangaRCB1075000001 CrSri LankaALL-ROUNDER
Harshal PatelRCB1075000002 CrIndiaALL-ROUNDER
Shahrukh KhanPBKS9000000040 LakhIndiaALL-ROUNDER
Rahul TewatiaGT9000000040 LakhIndiaALL-ROUNDER
Jason HolderLSG875000001.5 CrWest IndiesALL-ROUNDER
Washington SundarSRH875000001.5 CrIndiaALL-ROUNDER
Krunal PandyaLSG825000002 CrIndiaALL-ROUNDER
Tim DavidMI8250000040 LakhAustraliaALL-ROUNDER
Nitish RanaKKR800000001 CrIndiaALL-ROUNDER

Most Expensive Buys Country-wise

Player NameIPL 2022 TeamCost INRBase Price INRNationalitiyTypeC/U/A
Mohammad NabiKKR100000001 CrAfghanistanALL-ROUNDERCapped
Tim DavidMI8250000040 LakhAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped
Mustafizur RahmanDC200000002 CrBangladeshBOWLERCapped
Liam LivingstonePBKS1150000001 CrEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped
Ishan KishanMI1525000002 CrIndiaWICKETKEEPERCapped
Lockie FergusonGT1000000002 CrNew ZealandBOWLERCapped
Kagiso RabadaPBKS925000002 CrSouth AfricaBOWLERCapped
Wanindu HasarangaRCB1075000001 CrSri LankaALL-ROUNDERCapped
Nicholas PooranSRH1075000001.5 CrWest IndiesWICKETKEEPERCapped

