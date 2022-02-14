IPL Auction: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers

>IPL Auction 2022: Top 10 Most Expensive Capped, Uncapped, Overseas, Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders and Wicketkeepers - The dust is settling on what was two days of action-packed auction action, which saw a total of 204 players ending up with handsome IPL contracts, while 396 players were left disappointed with no franchises showing interest in them. Mr. IPL Suresh Raina went unsold for the first time in IPL history, thus signalling an end of an era, while a new era will most likely begin with yet another left-hander from a small town - Ishan Kishan, The Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman became the 4th highest grosser ever in IPL auction history with Mumbai Indians splurging Rs 15.25 crore on him, while Avesh Khan rewrote history becoming the most expensive uncapped player in history with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out Rs 10 crore for the MP pacer.
>We try and look back at all key numbers from IPL 2022 Auction >
>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys at IPL 2022 Auction
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Status
|Base Price INR
|Nationality
|Type
|IPL 2021 Team
|Cost INR Cr
|C/U/A
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|152500000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|MI
|15.25
|Capped
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|140000000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|14
|Capped
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|122500000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|India
|BATTER
|DC
|12.25
|Capped
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|115000000
|Sold
|1 Cr
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RR
|11.5
|Capped
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|107500000
|Sold
|1 Cr
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|10.75
|Capped
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|107500000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|10.75
|Capped
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|107500000
|Sold
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|PBKS
|10.75
|Capped
|Shardul Thakur
|DC
|107500000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|10.75
|Capped
|Lockie Ferguson
|GT
|100000000
|Sold
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|KKR
|10
|Capped
|Prasidh Krishna
|RR
|100000000
|Sold
|1 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|KKR
|10
|Capped
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|100000000
|Sold
|20 Lakh
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|10
|Uncapped
>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Capped Players
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationality
|C/U/A
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|152500000
|2 Cr
|India
|Capped
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|140000000
|2 Cr
|India
|Capped
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|122500000
|2 Cr
|India
|Capped
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|115000000
|1 Cr
|England
|Capped
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|107500000
|1 Cr
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|107500000
|2 Cr
|India
|Capped
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|107500000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|Capped
|Shardul Thakur
|DC
|107500000
|2 Cr
|India
|Capped
|Lockie Ferguson
|GT
|100000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|Capped
|Prasidh Krishna
|RR
|100000000
|1 Cr
|India
|Capped
>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among uncapped Players
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationality
|C/U/A
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|100000000
|20 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Shahrukh Khan
|PBKS
|90000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Rahul Tewatia
|GT
|90000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Rahul Tripathi
|SRH
|85000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Tim David
|MI
|82500000
|40 Lakh
|Australia
|Uncapped
|Shivam Mavi
|KKR
|72500000
|40 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|65000000
|20 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|57500000
|75 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Kartik Tyagi
|SRH
|40000000
|20 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Harpreet Brar
|PBKS
|38000000
|20 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|38000000
|30 Lakh
|India
|Uncapped
>Top 10 Most Expensive Buys Among Overseas Players
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationalitiy
|Type
|C/U/A
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|115000000
|1 Cr
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|107500000
|1 Cr
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|107500000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|Lockie Ferguson
|GT
|100000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|92500000
|2 Cr
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|Jason Holder
|LSG
|87500000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|85000000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|BATTER
|Capped
|Tim David
|MI
|82500000
|40 Lakh
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|Jofra Archer
|MI
|80000000
|2 Cr
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Trent Boult
|RR
|80000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
>Top 10 Expensive Batters
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationalitiy
|Type
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|122500000
|2 Cr
|India
|BATTER
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|85000000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|BATTER
|Rahul Tripathi
|SRH
|85000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|BATTER
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|82500000
|2 Cr
|India
|BATTER
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RR
|77500000
|2 Cr
|India
|BATTER
|Faf Du Plessis
|RCB
|70000000
|2 Cr
|South Africa
|BATTER
|David Warner
|DC
|62500000
|2 Cr
|Australia
|BATTER
|Manish Pandey
|LSG
|46000000
|1 Cr
|India
|BATTER
|David Miller
|GT
|30000000
|1 Cr
|South Africa
|BATTER
|Dewald Brevis
|MI
|30000000
|20 Lakh
|South Africa
|BATTER
>Top 10 Most Expensive Bowlers
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationalitiy
|Type
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|140000000
|2 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|Shardul Thakur
|DC
|107500000
|2 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|Lockie Ferguson
|GT
|100000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Prasidh Krishna
|RR
|100000000
|1 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|100000000
|20 Lakh
|India
|BOWLER
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|92500000
|2 Cr
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Trent Boult
|RR
|80000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|77500000
|2 Cr
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Mark Wood
|LSG
|75000000
|2 Cr
|England
|BOWLER
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|65000000
|2 Cr
|India
|BOWLER
>Top 10 Most Expensive All-rounders
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationalitiy
|Type
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|115000000
|1 Cr
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|107500000
|1 Cr
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|107500000
|2 Cr
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Shahrukh Khan
|PBKS
|90000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Rahul Tewatia
|GT
|90000000
|40 Lakh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Jason Holder
|LSG
|87500000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Washington Sundar
|SRH
|87500000
|1.5 Cr
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Krunal Pandya
|LSG
|82500000
|2 Cr
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Tim David
|MI
|82500000
|40 Lakh
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|80000000
|1 Cr
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
Most Expensive Buys Country-wise
|Player Name
|IPL 2022 Team
|Cost INR
|Base Price INR
|Nationalitiy
|Type
|C/U/A
|Mohammad Nabi
|KKR
|10000000
|1 Cr
|Afghanistan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Tim David
|MI
|82500000
|40 Lakh
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|Mustafizur Rahman
|DC
|20000000
|2 Cr
|Bangladesh
|BOWLER
|Capped
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|115000000
|1 Cr
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|152500000
|2 Cr
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|Lockie Ferguson
|GT
|100000000
|2 Cr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|92500000
|2 Cr
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|107500000
|1 Cr
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|Nicholas Pooran
|SRH
|107500000
|1.5 Cr
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
