'IPL Created the Market': Robin Uthappa's Epic Reply to Pakistan Journalist Leaves Indian Fans in Splits

The IPL vs PSL debate has taken over social media lately. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials keep on drawing parallel between both leagues and claim to offer better and more competitive cricket. Whenever such claims are made, the Indian cricket fans leave no stone unturned to counter them. The war of words went a level higher when India cricketer Robin Uthappa chipped in. His four-word reply to a Pakistani journalist left the fans in splits, setting the social space ablaze.

The incident happened on Saturday when Arfa Feroz Zake, a journalist in Pakistan’s Geo News Urdu, took to the micro-blogging site and stated that PSL grew quickly in an era where other nations had also been hosting their respective T20 leagues. Though he admitted there is ‘no comparison’ between IPL and PSL, he mentioned the Indian T20 League turned out be successful due to lack of competitors in the ‘market’.

In reply, Uthappa wrote, “IPL created the market!!".

Reactions began to pour in as the Indian cricket fans came up with hilarious posts and memes. Here are some of them.

Uthappa is gearing for the upcoming IPL season where he will play for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. In the mega auction, the CSK management placed their faith in the veteran India batter and bought him back for Rs 2 crore.

The team lead by legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has begun its preparation in Surat. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Dwayne Bravo and Adam Milne joined the camp earlier this week. The defending champions will began their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26 in Mumbai.

