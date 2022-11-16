IPL CSK Full List: Players Retained And Released by The Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is among the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their success can be attributed to the fact that CSK management has backed a core group of players which included the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. This retention policy has served CSK very well. But CSK has now decided to make some changes to their ageing squad.

IPL Auction: Full List of Players Released And Retained

The four-time champions have released T20 superstar Dwayne Bravo and veteran workhorse Robin Uthappa. While Uthappa announced his retirement from the game earlier this year, Bravo has made no such decision. Therefore, CSK fans were surprised by the news of Bravo’s departure from the team. But fans are delighted that Chennai Super Kings has retained Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK had appointed the talismanic all-rounder as the captain for the 2022 season. However, Jadeja had left the leadership role midway after the team’s dismissal performance in the tournament. This had led to speculations that all was not well between Jadeja and CSK. But it seems that CSK management has decided to back Jadeja, considering the spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk Stadium.

The 2023 season of the IPL may be the final one for the legendary MS Dhoni. Die-hard fans of CSK will hope that Dhoni can revel in IPL glory one last time.

Here is all you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Chennai Super Kings Retained Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan

Purse remaining for the auction: Rs 20.45 crore

