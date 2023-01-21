Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL Franchise RCB Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed To 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'

IPL Franchise RCB Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed To 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'

This is not the first time that the franchise’s account got hacked. Back in September 2021, it was hacked, but the franchise managed to restore the account.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 11:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The hacked Royal Challengers Bangalore account on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Twitter account of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru was hacked. The users soon got hold of the situation as soon as the hacker started posting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. The hacker apart from changing the display picture, also changed the profile name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ and posted the NFT related tweets. It also retweeted some other NFT related users. Interestingly, RCB hasn’t taken down the content, also there is no official confirmation in this regard. Moreover, RCB posted a promotional video while its account was compromised.

This is not the first time that the franchise’s account got hacked. Back in September 2021, it was hacked, but the franchise managed to restore the account. “Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB had tweeted back then.

first published: January 21, 2023, 11:07 IST
last updated: January 21, 2023, 11:12 IST
