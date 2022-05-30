IPL: Full List of Teams Who Have Won The Title Over The Years

The 15th season of IPL came to an end on Sunday with debutants Gujarat Titans pulling off a seven-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in the final to win their maiden title. And with this win, Gujarat became the seventh different team to win the T20 tournament. From the inaugural edition back in 2008 to the recently concluded season – in the last 14 years IPL has seen some remarkable champion teams.

Here is a look at the list of IPL winners.

2008- Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Shane Warne, lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition of IPL. In the league stage, Rajasthan exhibited a terrific brand of cricket as they just lost three matches and became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage. In the summit clash, Shane Warne’s men secured a three-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings to clinch the IPL trophy.

2009- Deccan Chargers

Deccan Chargers finished the group stage of IPL 2009 edition at fourth spot but eventually they emerged as the champions. In the final, Deccan claimed a six-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2010- Chennai Super Kings

After crashing out from the knockout stage in first two seasons, Chennai Super Kings eventually managed to earn the much-coveted silverware. In the semi-final they managed to overcome defending champions Deccan Chargers by 38 runs. In the final encounter, Dhoni’s men came through with a 22-run victory to win their first IPL trophy.

2011- Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings continued their stunning show in 2011 as well. Chennai defeated league leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 1st Qualifying Final by six wickets. The two teams again faced each other in the final match but there was no difference in the outcome as Chennai once again claimed a victory by 58 runs to win two back-to-back IPL trophies.

2012- Kolkata Knight Riders

In the fifth season of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders bagged their first IPL trophy. In the final, Kolkata defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to claim their maiden IPL trophy.

2013- Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won their first IPL trophy in the sixth season of IPL. In the final, Mumbai recorded a 23-run win against CSK for their first ever title.

2014- Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their second IPL title in 2014 after defeating Kings XI Punjab in the final by three wickets.

2015- Mumbai Indians

Former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings squared off in the final. Mumbai won their second IPL title with a comfortable 41-run win against Chennai.

2016- Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 2016 IPL season was the season of Virat Kohli. The then Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was in sublime form as he amassed 973 runs with four centuries. In the final, he maintained his stunning form as he scored 54 off 35 balls. But that was not enough for Bangalore to lift the trophy as Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually chased a mammoth total of 209 to claim their maiden IPL title.

2017- Mumbai Indians

In the 2017 season, Mumbai Indians clinched the closest of IPL finals to defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to win their third title.

2018- Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced each first in the qualifier and then in the final. However, Kane Williamson’s men had to taste defeat on both the occasions. The MS Dhoni-led side claimed an eight-wicket victory in the final to grab their third trophy.

2019- Mumbai Indians

After claiming top spot in the league stage, Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs of the 2019 edition. In the thrilling final, Rohit Sharma’s men defeated defending champions CSK by one run to win their fourth IPL trophy.

2020- Mumbai Indians

In the 2020 edition of IPL, Mumbai Indians sustained their sublime form as they successfully defended their title after getting the better of Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

2021- Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings bagged their fourth IPL trophy in the 14th edition of IPL. They defeated two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

2022- Gujarat Titans

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans showcased sheer consistency in the recently concluded season. Hardik Pandya’s side reached the playoffs after losing just four games in the league stage. In the final, they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

