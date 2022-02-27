IPL: 'I Troubled Everyone And Got Ponting Out Two or Three Times' - Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Mumbai Indians Debut

The Indian Premier League has played a very big role in producing several players for the national team and Jasprit Bumrah tops that list. Bumrah came into limelight after his sensational debut season with Mumbai Indians in 2013, the pace spearhead instantly got attention for his unorthodox action and toe-crushing yorkers. He went to make his international debut in 2016 and is one of the best fast bowlers in recent times across formats.

Speaking to veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube channel, Bumrah recalled the time when he bowled legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the nets before making his IPL debut.

“Basically, I had gone into the Mumbai Indians camp and I was not going to play the first game because I and Axar Patel had joined the camp late. We were playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. We had been called late to the camp," Bumrah began.

“The team was already practicing in Bangalore and we practiced with the team only for two days. Over there, the practice wickets were very green, and back then in 2013, the white ball used to swing. So, I was bowling with the new ball. I was bowling to Ricky Ponting and I used to bowl those big inswingers. I troubled everyone and I got him (Ponting) out two or three times, so they had a discussion on me that ‘this guy had something different and let’s play him’," Bumrah said on Ashwin’s official YouTube channel.

Bumrah’s loyal association with Mumbai Indians continues as the franchise retained him ahead of the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent pacers in IPL history since his debut as he has claimed 130 wickets in 106 matches.

He also talked about his unorthodox bowling action and said during his childhood he was more interested in watching stumps getting rattled rather than witnessing big sixes.

“I didn’t realise that the action was that fascinating and eventually, people started to analyse that. But for me, as I told you, I was more interested in getting new things. I have that big inswinger but I didn’t have that outswinger. Since childhood, I wanted to be able to bowl all deliveries. I enjoyed all of those deliveries as a child, I was never interested in watching big sixes or high-scoring games. I was interested in watching stumps being rattled, people getting hit. But yes, not getting seriously hit!" said Bumrah.

