SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Kick Off IPL 2022 With Big Win

Live Score SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Today's Match: Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Live Score SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Latest Updates:Rajasthan Royals thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the IPL 2022 with 61 run win at the MCA stadium Pune. Chasing 210, SRH never looked like in the game as they had a horrendous start with Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal both sharing five wickets each, meanwhile Trent Boult also picked up a couple. Read More

Mar 29, 2022 23:13 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: RR WIN!

Big win for Rajasthan Royals…they win by 61 runs despite Aiden Markram FIFTY. Complete one sided defeat. RR off to winning start in Pune. SRH 149/7(20)

Mar 29, 2022 23:06 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Sundar Gone.

Washington Sundar departs. Played superbly and then holes out by Hetmyer right at the boundary. Meanwhile Trent Boult has the last laugh. SRH 134/7 (19)

Mar 29, 2022 23:03 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Sundar Only Bright Spot.

Bang bang, awesome batting from Sundar as he races to 40 off just 13 balls. This stand is already 50 runs. Trent Boult being carted away to all across the park. SRH 133/6 (18.4)

Mar 29, 2022 22:56 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: 24 Runs!

24 runs coming off that over off Sundar’s bat. 6,4,4,6. Sundar can be a very good batter. Instead, he is batting so low, came out to bat at number eight. He has accounted for 27 off 8 balls. SRH 106/6(17.1)

Mar 29, 2022 22:52 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5:

Washington Sundar is in the middle and slams Coulter-Nile for back-to-back boudaries and commentators have one question: why is he batting so low…he has already hit 16 runs off first four balls. SRH 97/6(16.4)

Mar 29, 2022 22:45 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Chahal Gets Another One.

Bowled him around his legs. Chahal gets his third WICKET! And Chahal with his new reaction here which will surely be taken note of. Meanwhike SRH sulk further as umpires call for a time out. SRH 78/5 (15.2)

Mar 29, 2022 22:40 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5:

At this stage Rajasthan were 133/2 while at this very stage, SRH are 58/5. The difference is stark. Meanwhile we have back-to-back six off Romario Shepherd. SRH 72/5(14)

Mar 29, 2022 22:34 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Chahal Could Have Taken Another One.

Yuzvendra Chahal could have taken another one had Coulter Nile held on to that catch; nonetheless, RR will not be complaining they have the opposition under the mat. And SRH reached their FIFTY in 13th over they are 55/5 (13)

Mar 29, 2022 22:27 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: SRH Five Down...Half of their side GONE.

Yes, you heard that right…Sunrisers have just lost their fifth wicket; that was Abdul Samad who decided to take his chance. Hit it in the air and was caught; Chahal gets another one. SRH 38/5(10.3)

Mar 29, 2022 22:24 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: We are through the half-way mark.

The fight is seems to be missing. Ashwin gets with another over and he gives away just four runs. And we are done with half of their innings and no intent shown…Not acceptable, at least you have got to take the hits with nothing to lose, says Ravi Shastri in hindi commentary. SRH 36/4(10)

Mar 29, 2022 22:18 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Torture Ends.

Yes, it was a torture for Abhishek Sharma as he holes out in the deep off Yuzvendra Chahal. He was struggling as he made just 9 runs off 19 balls. He trudges back to the dressing room. Game over for SRH, it seems they are 29/4 (8.2)

Mar 29, 2022 22:13 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Ash Into the Attack.

SRH will have to go after the bowler; even if you can’t take on the pacers you must take on the spinner. In this case Ashwin who is one of the best which means it will not be easy. Boundary off the last ball. SRH 28/3 (8)

Mar 29, 2022 22:12 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Finally We Have A Boundary.

And we finally have a boundary, courtesy Aiden Markaram who just pulled Nathan Coulter Nile towards leg side boundary. Some solace for Hyderabad fans who saw Abhishek Sharma crawl to 4 off 16 balls. SRH 22/3(7.1)

Mar 29, 2022 22:07 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: SRH In Tatters.

Both the batters are failing to connect here. Abhishek and Markram are now dealing with Prasidh Krishna who gets done with his third over where he gave away just a single in his three overs. Complete one sided. SRH 14/3(6)

Mar 29, 2022 22:00 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: SRH in Tatters.

We are having a one-sided match here. Nicholas Pooran, who is the third man dismissed for SRH, was failing to connect before Boult helped him out of his misery. SRH 9/3(4.5)

Mar 29, 2022 21:56 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Maiden Wicket Over.

That was a maiden and a wicket over. What do you need in T20 cricket? That’s gold dust as Prasidh gets done with his second over and already two wickets to show for himself. Brilliant bowling, nice carry and swing. SRH 8/2(4)

Mar 29, 2022 21:52 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Prasidh Gets Another One.

Another peach of a delivery and Rahul Tripathi is the man dismissed. SRH are in tatters already and Prasidh on fire. SRH 7/2(3.2)

Mar 29, 2022 21:50 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates Match 5: Another Great Over.

Meanwhile another great over as Trent Boult gets away with four dot balls and then bowls one down the leg side which was helped on its way by Sharma. And the final ball is a dot. SRH 7/1 (3)

Mar 29, 2022 21:44 IST

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma Failing To Connect, Meanwhile Williamson Gone.

And we have a WICKET! As Kane Williamson edges Prasidh Krishna and taken in the slips. It was an exciting catch as first the keeper missed the ball which got nudged to the 1st slip who completed an easy catch. SRH 3/1 (1.4)

Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot as he scored a fifty, while Washington Sundar showed intent with his quick-fire 40.

An all-round batting performance helped Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth total of 210/6 in front of a quality bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer for his team with a 55-run knock, followed by Devdutt Padikkal’s 41. Meanwhile, T Natarajan and Umran Malik shared two-wicket each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals. The conditions in Pune looks terrific but the dew is expected to play a massive role in the second innings. SRH picked Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Aiden Markram as their four overseas picks. While RR chose Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After an entertaining start to IPL with some close encounters already setting the stage on fire, Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad will look to forget the ghosts of pasts in the high-octane encounter against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan.

Both teams failed to live up to their expectations in the last season of IPL as a result they decided to make some massive changes in the team through mega auction. This year SRH will be without the services of David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow this season as they have parted ways with the Orange Army and joined other franchises. While Rajasthan retained just three players before the auction and went to build a new squad from the scratch.

The SRH think tank will also be closely monitoring skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out of action since last year’s T20 World Cup. Having taken over the captaincy midway through last year, Williamson will be looking to play his first full season as captain. Coming into the IPL rested and recuperated, Williamson will bring in some new ideas and experience as international captain to SRH, which the franchise will hope to change their fortunes after the indifferent season in 2021. Young players Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and T Natarajan will also be in the spotlight for the season opener for SRH

The Rajasthan Royals, winner of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, will be looking to make a winning start. They have major changes in their personnel and will be banking on their superb bowling unit that has the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, who is likely to partner Boult in the powerplay, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the batting front, Rajasthan had retained skipper Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler and in the auctions picked Devdutt Padikkal, likely to bat at No. 3, and Rassie van der Dussen, who has been in great form for South Africa recently.

Here you can find latest cricket scores, live cricket score today, live toss IPL, IPL  live score update, today score, IPL  match score today, IPL  score, live score today match IPL , IPL live score today, live score of IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here