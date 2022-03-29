Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot as he scored a fifty, while Washington Sundar showed intent with his quick-fire 40.

An all-round batting performance helped Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth total of 210/6 in front of a quality bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer for his team with a 55-run knock, followed by Devdutt Padikkal’s 41. Meanwhile, T Natarajan and Umran Malik shared two-wicket each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals. The conditions in Pune looks terrific but the dew is expected to play a massive role in the second innings. SRH picked Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Aiden Markram as their four overseas picks. While RR chose Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After an entertaining start to IPL with some close encounters already setting the stage on fire, Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad will look to forget the ghosts of pasts in the high-octane encounter against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan.

Both teams failed to live up to their expectations in the last season of IPL as a result they decided to make some massive changes in the team through mega auction. This year SRH will be without the services of David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow this season as they have parted ways with the Orange Army and joined other franchises. While Rajasthan retained just three players before the auction and went to build a new squad from the scratch.

The SRH think tank will also be closely monitoring skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out of action since last year’s T20 World Cup. Having taken over the captaincy midway through last year, Williamson will be looking to play his first full season as captain. Coming into the IPL rested and recuperated, Williamson will bring in some new ideas and experience as international captain to SRH, which the franchise will hope to change their fortunes after the indifferent season in 2021. Young players Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and T Natarajan will also be in the spotlight for the season opener for SRH

The Rajasthan Royals, winner of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, will be looking to make a winning start. They have major changes in their personnel and will be banking on their superb bowling unit that has the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, who is likely to partner Boult in the powerplay, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the batting front, Rajasthan had retained skipper Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler and in the auctions picked Devdutt Padikkal, likely to bat at No. 3, and Rassie van der Dussen, who has been in great form for South Africa recently.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

