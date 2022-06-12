IPL Media Rights e-Auction: When, Where, How And The Mind-boggling Numbers Involved

The IPL circus continues. Not on the field but off it now. It began last year in late November when the eight franchises announced the players they have retained and released. Two new teams entered the competition and announced their initial signings from the available pool and it was followed by a mega two-day auction in February.

The action then shifted to on-field where debutants Gujarat Titans won the title throwing away all the speculations out of the window. It’s been not even been two weeks since the IPL 2022 final and we are now awaiting another spectacle to unfold now. On Sunday, the auction for the IPL media rights for the next five years (2023-27) will be held with several high-profile players in the fray.

So ahead of the auction, we have condensed the important bits from the event for your perusal:-

Historic First

Unlike previous cycle which was a closed bidding in 2017, this will be an e-auction which is a first in the history of IPL. The change is the bidder have the right to exit the process at any stage which is being considered as transparent. The methodology is simple - place a greater bid than the existing one or exit. However, industry experts say the bidders will have to do their research to determine how high they can go with their bids.

What time does the IPL e-auction start?

The bidding war gets underway from 11 am IST on June 12 in Mumbai. However, the BCCI has announced no deadline meaning the process could continue through multiple days or till when all bids have been placed.

How to enter the e-auction?

BCCI on March 29, had released the Invitation to Tender For Media Rights (ITT). It invited bids from “reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights". ITT could be purchased by paying a non-refundable fee or Rs 25 lakh excluding taxes till May 10.

What happens after buying ITT?

Well, the BCCI has its vetting process and only those who meet with their eligibility criteria as per the ITT will qualify to enter the auction. Mere purchase of ITT doesn’t guarantee a person/entity to place bids.

Who all have entered the e-Auction?

Aside from the current right holders - Star, which holds the media rights at present, Reliance Viacom Sport18, Amazon, Apple Inc, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dream11 (Dream Sports Inc), Sony Group Corp, Google (Alphabet Inc) and Super Sport (South Africa) will be hoping to bag the rights.

The Number of Packages

There are four packages - A,B,C and D. A includes TV rights only for Indian subcontinent, B is for the digital rights only for Indian subcontinent, C is for 18 non-exclusive matches for an IPL season for India region and D includes rights for Rest of the World - both TV and digital.

What is the bidding process?

The four packages have a different base price for each match. The interested party will have to place at least the cumulative base price amount (base price for each package X 74 matches)

Base Price for each package

Package A: Rs 49 crore/match (Television rights)

Package B: Rs 33 crore/match (Digital rights)

Package C: Rs 11 crore/match

Package D: Rs crore/match

How much did the current right holders pay?

Star India shelled out a whopping Rs 16,347.5 crore for a five-year cycle (2018-22) in 2017.

What could be the winning bid?

The expected winning bid could be anywhere between Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore. Few have even projected it to go as high as Rs 50,000 crore.

