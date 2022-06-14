IPL Media Rights Fetches INR 48,390 crore, Viacom18 Bags Digital Rights

Reliance-backed Viacom18 bagged the digital rights for IPL for a five-year period (2023 to 2027) shelling out Rs 20,500 crore and winning the non-exclusive Package C (digital rights of 18 non-exclusive marquee games per season), paying another Rs 2991 crore. Disney Star retained its Indian sub-continent legacy rights with a figure of Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game).

“Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in (483.9 billion rupees) value," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. “IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!" he said, announcing the results of a hotly contested three-day online auction.

Also sold were the international broadcast rights, split between Viacom18 and Times Internet. Package D with a base price of Rs 3 crore per game with overseas TV and Digital Rights on offer was sold for more than 1300 crore.

The IPL, in terms of sheer valuation, will now be bracketed in the top-most sporting properties alongside National Football League (USA), National Basketball Association (USA) and English Premier League (England), the most-watched sporting event in the world.

The new deal also ends the monopoly of a single broadcaster. Sony had acquired the rights by paying Rs 8200 crore for the first 10 years (2008-17) while Star with a bid price of 16347.50 won it for the next five years.

There was a also a Package C, where digital rights of 18 non-exclusive marquee games per season were up for grabs and Viacom18 won it with a winning bid of Rs 2991.6 crore at the rate of Rs 33.24 crore per match. There are 90 matches in this package.

The total amount dwarfs what Star paid in 2017 for both digital and legacy rights for the previous five seasons to 2022. The value of per IPL match made more than a 100 per cent jump from the previous Rs 54.5 crore to above Rs 114 crore (approx). Globally, per match value (USD 14.61 million) in IPL is second only to NFL where every match is worth USD 17 million.

Japan’s Sony, which televised the IPL for the first 10 years after its inception in 2008, had also been in the race to get a share of the competition, which recently completed its 15th edition.

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on rights for European soccer and American football, had earlier reportedly shown interest in the IPL but pulled out.

TOTAL: 48,390 crore

Package A: Disney Star - Rs 23,575 cr for 410 games - for Indian sub-continent legacy rights

Package B: Viacom18 - Rs 20,500 cr for 410 games - for India Digital rights

Package C: Viacom18 - Rs 2,991 cr for 98 matches - for non-exclusive India digital rights

Package D: Viacom18 and Times Internet - Rs 1324 cr for 410 matches - for overseas TV and digital rights

