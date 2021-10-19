IPL Mega Auction: Rohit Sharma Wants to Have The Core Group of Mumbai Indians Players Back

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians didn’t have the best of season this time around. However, the fact remains that they are the most successful franchise in the history of the league and the reason behind that is the consistency they have shown in picking the same players to keep the core group intact with players like captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah remaining part of their setup.

Rohit wants to have his core players back in the MI dressing room for the next season as well with the mega auction set to be held that may also end up seeing an altogether different team taking the field. Rohit though is aware of the possibility that they might not get many of their players back.

In a video posted by the franchise on their social media, the Rohit reflected on his 11-year-long journey with the team and talks about future probabilities. He did not want to delve too much into the disappointing campaign this season as he believes that they have the players with the potential to consistently win championships. After winning the last two seasons, MI could not even qualify for the playoffs this time.

With two new teams coming into the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might keep a strict retention policy to give a bright chance for the new franchises to pick from the quality players at the auction.

Rohit is currently with the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. With this being Virat Kohli’s last tournament as captain, Rohit is likely to take over as India’s captain in T20s.

