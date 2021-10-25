IPL New Teams Auction Live Updates: All Bids Submitted And Verification Process Underway, Announcement Soon

Oh well, the latest update from Ground Zero is that the process is likely to taken an hour more. Quite complicated process, it's being reported. Announcement delayed.
So as per reports, the bid from Rhiti Sports wasn't accepted for late submission.
In the past we had Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions. All these franchises disappeared for various reasons. Only Deccan Chargers transformed into the Sunrisers Hyderabad. RPSG and GL came in as replacements for the two seasons when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended. Among these, only Deccan Chargers won an IPL trophy while RPSG made the final once where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians.
Big snnouncement soon! Stick with us for the latest updates,
As per a report, BCCI is expected to earn Rs 5,000-7,000 crore from the sale of the two new IPL teams. This is in addition to Rs 450 crore plus from its share of broadcasting and sponsorship revenues for the next season.
Oh well, reports trickling in of Rhiti Sports' bid for the new teams disqualified from the auction. More details awaited.
So which citites are hopeful to get the two new franchises? Potentially, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Indore, Cuttack, Guwahati and Lucknow - two of these could become the homes to the new two teams. But then there could always be a surprise pick, isn't it?
Avram Glazer, Adani Group, RPSG, Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Hindustan Times Media, Rhiti Sports are among the interested parties. However, Torrent Pharma has reportedly not submitted its bid.
So the interested parties have reportedly submitted two envelopes - one details their personal and financial credentials and the other is for the bid. After evaluating the personal and financial credentials, the bid will be considered.
Initially, October 17 was the day when the bids were to be opened but the BCCI postponed the deadline twice claiming widespread interest for the new franchises.
All parties could place bids for buying both the franchises but they will have to eventually settle on only one franchise.Various media reports claim that the minimum bid would be anywhere around Rs 2,000 crore.
The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) document on August 31, 2021. The interested parties had to pay a non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.
Reportedly, there have been over 20 groups that are interested in owning an IPL franchise. Lancer Capital, which is owned by the Glazer family (who currently own football club Manchester United) are among the high-profile bidders.
Pune Warriors India withdrew from the IPL after the 2013 season owing to differences with the BCCI. Officially they were terminated by the cricket board in October 2013. Since then, IPL has continued to be an eight-team tournament.
However, Kochi Tuskers Kerala's story ended just after one season with the franchise terminated due to dispute among its owners. So, from 2012 onwards, the IPL was reduced to a new-team affair.
So while we wait, this won't be the first time in IPL history that it will have 10 participants. During IPL 2011, two new franchises joined the league - Pune Warriors India (Pune) and Kochi Tuskers Kerala (Kerala). So to ensure the tournament wasn't lengthy, a new format was introduced with 74 matches to be played throughout the season.
All the bids have been reportedly placed with the BCCI and the evaluation regarding the eligibility etc. is currently underway. The final announcement is expected in about an hour or so. Announcement by 3 pm IST
A former India opener may join one of the consortiums which is expected to be serious bidders for the new franchises. “Yes, a former India opener is ready to shell out around INR 300 crore and buy a minority stake if the consortium he is part of is able to successfully bid for a new team. He comes from a business family and he does want to invest in a cricket team. He is a distinguished player in his own right and also understands how the franchisee universe works," a BCCI source told PTI.
Oh well, big development: Remember Rhiti Sports? Yup, the company that managed the legendary MS Dhoni. Yes, it has also submitted a bid for a new IPL franchise.
"Gautam Adani and Sanjiv Goenka are the biggest names in the Indian industry. They will be serious bidders. Expect a minimum bid of INR 3500 crore from the potential bidders. Don’t forget that IPL broadcast rights is projected around USD 5 billion (Rs 36,000 Crore)," PTI quoted a BCCI insider as saying.
We will have the announcement soon enough.
The Highest Bidders: So as per the latest reports, Adani Group, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Times Media, Manchester United and Aurobindo have placed the highest bids.
Hello everyone! Today we will have two new IPL teams joining the eight franchises with BCCI set to announce their names later in the day.
The BCCI on Monday will announce two new IPL franchises with the bidding process underway. The Indian cricket board will be expecting the two new IPL franchises to go for Rs 7000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore each after the bidding process begins here on Monday.
It is still not clear whether the BCCI will announce the successful bidders on Monday itself after doing the technical evaluation of the bids.
There are 22 companies which have picked up tender documents worth Rs 10 lakh but with a base price for new teams pegged at INR 2000 crore, there is expected to be only five to six serious bidders in the fray.
The BCCI is also allowing a consortium of up to three companies/individuals to bid for a franchise.
However, in the case of an individual or company, that particular entity’s annual turnover should be a minimum of INR 3000 crore and in the case of a consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of INR 2500 crore.
In this scenario, one of India’s richest business tycoon Gautam Adani and his Adani Group are expected to bid for the Ahmedabad franchise. Adani Group, if they finally put up a bid, are the favourites to own a new franchise.
Goenka owned the Pune Franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for two years and is also the owner of ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.
There has been buzz that Lancer group, which is owned by Manchester United owner Avram Glazer, has also picked up the bid document.
The other notable companies which are in fray comprise Kotak group, pharmaceutical majors Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent group.
The two cities that are favourites in terms of stadium capacity are Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera with more than 100,000 capacity while the other is Ekana Stadium in Lucknow with 70,000 capacity. The other cities in the hunt are Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala and Pune.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here