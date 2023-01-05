'IPL Owners Are Involved': South Africa Star Predicts SA20 Will be a 'Successful Product'

The inaugural SA20 league will get underway from next week and South Africa star David Miller has high expectations of the event hoping it will leave a similar impact as that of IPL. The inaugural season of the South African T20 league will see participation of six teams - all of them are owned by IPL franchisees which gives Miller the confidence of its potential success.

“We have been wanting to have something like this," Miller told news agency PTI. “I you look around all the leagues that are happening, it always benefits the local players, the international players coming around and playing and they get to gain experience."

Also Read: Gill And Chahal in Focus as Hosts Eye 2-0 Lead in Pune

Advertisement

The franchise owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have bought all six teams and made a “10-year investment which will sustain South African cricket" as per the official website of SA20.

“The IPL owners are involved. They have a very successful product in IPL in the last 14-15 years. The teams are very experienced in what they want and how the event should be run," Miller said.

“They are getting involved in different leagues around the world. It seems the way at least T20 cricket is going. South Africa is a great place to play cricket with a good time zone and good weather. It is going to be a successful product. Having the owners from India, it becomes very lucrative for the local players as well," he added.

Also Read: Olympic Gold Medallist Praises BCCI For Looking After Rishabh Pant

The IPL has been life-changing from financial perspective for several Indian and foreign cricketers and Miller thinks that SA20 can do the same for local South African players.

Advertisement

“As a South African you always want to play for your country, it is the biggest honour for me. In terms of changing one’s life you can definitely do that in the IPL with the financial benefits coming with it," he said.

“It (SA20) will change a lot of local lives as well. It gives them additional income outside their domestic contracts. it is surely a win win," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here