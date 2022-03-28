IPL Providing So Many Talents to Indian Cricket, PSL is Doing Hardly Anything for Pakistan: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria gave his verdict on the Indian Premier League vs Pakistan Super League debate as he picked India’s T20 tournament as the more professional event. The two franchise leagues are ranked among the best cricket T20 tournaments in the world while IPL paved the way for the franchise leagues with its introduction in 2008, while PSL was introduced in 2016. With more money being involved IPL has been considered the top franchise T20 tournament in the world as several big players participated in the cash-rich league. The availability of Indian players in the IPL also gives it a massive boost.

Kaneria, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, said that IPL has provided several talents to Indian cricket while PSL has hardly done anything for Pakistan due to its unprofessional approach.

“Being a very professional event, IPL is providing so many talents to Indian cricket. And it’s getting better and better with each passing season, while PSL is doing hardly anything for Pakistan cricket. If some player performs well in PSL, the unprofessional approach of Pakistan Cricket Board mars his chances of getting into the national side," Kaneria told IANS.

Talking about his favourites from the upcoming season of IPL, Kaneria picked Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

“See, there are no favourites in the T20 format. But if we talk about the combination, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are good. There are two new teams in this edition, and you cannot take them lightly," he said.

The veteran spinner further pointed out how South African players taking leave for playing in IPL makes it an influential tournament.

“IPL is a tournament in which all the cricketers want to play. You see, many players from South Africa took leave from their national side to play in the IPL. So this is turning out to be a big event every single year," he added.

