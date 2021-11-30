Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays, Who Misses Out? Here's The Full List Of Players And Money Teams Spent!

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays, Who Misses Out? Here's The Full List Of Players And Money Teams Spent!

IPL 2022 will be a ten team affair with the addition of two new franchises. (PTI Image)
Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Rider retain four players each; Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad three each and Punjab Kings only two.

Cricketnext Staff| Cricketnext.com
Updated: November 30, 2021, 23:29 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli - Rs15 crore

Glenn Maxwell - Rs11 crore

Mohammed Siraj - Rs7 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs57 crore

>Read: RCB will pick their captain at the auction?

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma - Rs16 crore

Jasprit Bumrah - Rs12 crore

Suryakumar Yadav - Rs8 crore

Keiron Pollard - Rs6 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore

>Read: Five-time champions MI drop Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal - Rs12 crore (Rs14 crore deducted)

Arshdeep Singh - Rs4 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs72 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson - Rs14 crore

Abdul Samad - Rs4 crore

Umran Malik - Rs4 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs68 crore

>Read: No Rashid Khan and David Warner for the orange army to cheer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja - Rs16 crore

MS Dhoni - Rs12 crore

Ruturaj Gaiwad - Rs6 crore

Moeen Ali - Rs8 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore

>Read: CSK to go for Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo in the auction?

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant - Rs16 crore

Axar Patel - Rs9 crore (Rs12 crore deducted)

Prithvi Shaw - Rs7.5 crore (Rs8 crore deducted)

Anrich Nortje - Rs6.5 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs47.5 crore

>Read: Former captain Shreyas Iyer and pacer Kagiso Rabada miss out for DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell - Rs12 crore

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs8 crore

Varun Chakravarti - Rs8 crore

Sunil Narine - Rs6 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore

>Read: KKR release skipper Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson - Rs14 crore

Jos Buttler - Rs10 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs4 crore

>Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs62 crore

>Read: RR leave out England stalwarts Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

first published: November 30, 2021, 22:46 IST