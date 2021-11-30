IPL Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders made some bold decisions while retaining the players ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. KKR released their skipper Eoin Morgan and senior pros including Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan and Pat Cummins to retain Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer. Under Morgan’s leadership, KKR played aggressive cricket in the second half of IPL 2021 and entered the final where they suffered defeat against Chennai Super Kings. However, Morgan’s performance with the bat was always under scanners throughout the season. The southpaw only scored 133 runs and turned out to be a liability for the team in the batting department.

KKR decided to take some harsh calls to avoid mistakes from the past seasons and retained some valuable players who are labelled as T20 specialists. Sunil Narine has been the franchise veteran and turned out to be an MVP on several occasions. Russell, on the other hand, is one of the most explosive batters in world cricket and also provide his valuable contributions with the bat too. Chakravarthy has turned out to be KKR’s trump card in the past couple of seasons with the ball. While, Venkatesh grabbed the limelight with his batting exploits in the second half of IPL 2021.

They will now look for a player for the captaincy role in the mega auction.

>Kolkata Knight Riders’ Order of Player retention

1 Sunil Narine - INR 16 Crore

2 Andre Russell - INR 12 Crore

3 Varun Chakravarthy - INR 8 Crore

4 Venkatesh Iyer - INR 6 Crore

After retaining four players, KKR"s auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 48 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-group the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

>Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

