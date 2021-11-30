Several big stars including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah among others will not be part of the IPL auction after they were reportedly retained by their respective franchises ahead of the mega auction.

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings have retained their legendary captain MS Dhoni, allround duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali along with last season’s Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

Even though Virat Kohli stepped down as their captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the batting superstar who has represented them since the league’s inception in 2008. Kohli along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell are the only two players to have been retained by RCB though.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have retained their maverick captain Rohit Sharma and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, despite enduring a poor IPL 2021 as a team, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained their captain Kane Williamson.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell along with Varun Chakravarthy and fast-rising Venkatesh Iyer whose performance in IPL 2021 helped him make his international debut earlier this month.

Delhi Capitals, who topped the points table this season have retained their captain Rishabh Pant along with opener Prithvi Shaw, allrounder Axar Patel and South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals have also kept their captain Sanju Samson who was their leading run-getter of the season.

As per various reports, Punjab Kings haven’t retained anyone and are expected to rebuild their squad from scratch at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The purse for each franchise has been increased to 90 crore for the auction with the league set to be expanded to 10 teams from next year onwards.

As per the guidelines, each franchise can retain a maximum of four players and at most two of them can be overseas. If they retain four players, their auction purse will be reduced by 42 crore, three retentions will cost Rs 33 crore, two retentions will result in Rs 24 crore being deducted while one would cost Rs 14 crore.

