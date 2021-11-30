IPL Retention: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

The five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have decided to retain skipper Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the mega auction. Mumbai are one of the few franchises who haven’t done much crop and changes in their squad for the past many years which has worked very well for their team. The team has backed their core players but the limitation of retaining players forced them to release Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL history, which puts added pressure on them to continue their legacy with two new teams added to the tournament from the next season.

From start, the team management was clear about retaining their skipper Rohit and premier pacer Bumrah, and including Pollard was also a no-brainer for them as he has several matches for them on his own. The tough call was between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and the team management chose the former. Hardik Pandya, who started their IPL journey with Mumbai in 2015, was released by the franchise after his underwhelming form in the past year.

>Mumbai Indians’ Order of Player retention

1 Rohit Sharma - INR 16 Crore

2 Jasprit Bumrah - INR 12 Crore

3 Suryakumar Yadav - INR 8 Crore

4 Kieron Pollard - INR 6 Crore

After retaining four players, Mumbai Indians’ auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 48 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-hire the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

>Mumbai Indians Retained Players - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav.

>Mumbai Indians Released Players - Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock

