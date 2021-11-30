In a major twist, Suryakumar Yadav has been retained by >Mumbai Indians. Contrary to the reports which suggested SKY alongside Hardik Pandya will be heading into the mega auction, the five time IPL champions retained him alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. This means Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan will be released, although there is a high chance that both of them will be picked up by the franchise in the mega auction due for 2022. Besides, >Rashid Khan has been released by SRH, website ‘Cricbuzz’ has reported. The Afghan wanted to be the first retention, but the management had their candidate in skipper Kane Williamson. Youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik are also on the retention list.

>Live Updates: IPL Retention And Players List

>Rajasthan Royals have released England all-rounder Ben Stokes and his compatriot Jofra Archer. While Stokes missed the majority of last season with mental health issues, Archer too remained injured. Sanju Samson is the first retention, followed by England’s Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jasiwal. >Punjab Kings have retained Mayank Agarwal, uncapped Arshdeep Singh has been retained as well. As reports confirmed, KL Rahul is set to move on.

Even though Virat Kohli stepped down as their captain, >Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the batting superstar who has represented them since the league’s inception in 2008. Kohli along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell were the only two players to be retained according to media reports an hour ago. However, it is now being reported that Mohammad Siraj has been retained as well.

Here are the rest of the squads as of now:

>Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali

>Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel

>Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.

>Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav

>Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashaswi Jaiswal

>SRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Earlier Jonny Bairsow bid adieu to SRH in an Instagram post. The England batter played a key role with David Warner at the top, with Warner falling out of favour, it seems the other opener is also not too keen. Earlier reports have started to emerge that Kane Williamson will be the only player that is going to be retained by SRH. A tiff with Warner has made sure that the management may not retain one of the best in business.

