IPL Retention: Punjab Kings Full Squad List

Punjab Kings have decided to part ways with their skipper KL Rahul ahead of mega IPL 2022 auction as they retained opener Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh. According to several reports, Punjab approached Rahul but things work out between the two parties as the Indian opener wants a new challenge in the league. Rahul led the Punjab franchise in the last two seasons but failed to qualify for the play-offs. The talismanic batter produced massive amounts of runs with the bat but his fellow teammates didn’t support him much apart from a few. The batting order had a dismal show last season as PBKS finished sixth on the points table.

PBKS will look to revamp their team after failing to win the trophy since its inception. In the past few seasons, PBKS have lacked quality overseas batters which put pressure on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, PBKS will look to regroup some young players in the auction

They will have a tough task ahead of them to build a team in the IPL auction as two new teams will also join them in the league next season.

Punjab Kings Retained Players in Order

1 Mayank Agarwal - 14 Crore

2 Arshdeep Singh - 4 Crore

PBKS will have a hefty purse amount of INR 72 crore to build their team and their first target will be to hire a player who can lead the team. The management will play a crucial role in the PBKS’ journey from here on.

>Punjab Kings Released Players: KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson

