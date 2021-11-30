IPL Retention: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad List

After a poor last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made some bold decisions while retaining the players ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. SRH have retained just one senior player for next season - Kane Williamson as the franchise has decided to revamp the squad after releasing some overseas heavyweights Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, David Warner and Mohammad Nabi. Warner and SRH had a fall-out last season which resulted in a captaincy change and the Australian opener was also left out of the playing XI for the past few matches. While, according to reports, Rashid wanted a new challenge and didn’t agree to retention.

Apart from Williamson, SRH retained a couple of uncapped players - Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

SRH will look to rebuild their team around Williamson and target some quality Indian players. In the past few seasons, SRH have lacked quality Indian batters which put pressure on the overseas players to take responsibility. Meanwhile, bowling has always been SRH’s strength but with Rashid’s departure, they will need someone who can fill his shoes which would be a difficult task. Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also enter the IPL 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Order of Player retention

1 Kane Williamson - INR 14 Crore

2 Umran Malik - INR 4 Crore

3 Abdul Samad - INR - 4 crore

SRH didn’t have much effect on the auction purse after retaining three players as now they will have INR 68 crore to spend. It will be a task for them to build a new team around Williamson during the auction with the amount they are left with.

>Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

