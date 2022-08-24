The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma have been named in the 16-man India A squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand A. Besides, a number of Indian youngsters who had shone in the recent IPL season have also got the opportunity to play First Class cricket. This includes the likes of Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. While Malik made his IPL debut in 2021, it was in 2022 that he really came off season, clocking speeds excess of 145 plus regularly.

Moreover, Patidar also shone with the bat as he single-handedly knocked out KL Rahul’s LSG from the IPL with a stunning century. While Priyank Panchal is set to lead the side, 2022 Under-19 World Cup star Varma also got an entry despite playing just four first-class matches. Nonetheless, he did impress in his maiden IPL season for Mumbai Indians earlier this year.

The visiting side will surely be tested against an effective bowling line up as they are scheduled to play three matches to be held in Bangalore and Hubli next month.

The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Apart from Panchal, the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has also been named in the squad.

The selectors also took into consideration performances of those players who fared well in the domestic season and named the likes of Bengal’s star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy winning hero Rajat Patidar, and Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan.

The team also includes a number of uncapped players, such as young batter Tilak Varma, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium will host the first and the third red-ball games, while the second match will take place at Hubli’s Rajnagar stadium.

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium will host the three one-day games, squad for which will be announced later.

(With PTI Inputs)

