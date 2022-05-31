IPL: 'The Second Season Syndrome Hardly Spares Anybody', Warns Sunil Gavaskar

The 2022 Indian Premier League concluded with Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy in their debut season by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Like every year, the 2022 season also gave chance to several emerging players from the domestic circuit. Rookie players like Mohsin Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Choudhary and many more grabbed the limelight despite the prime focus lying always on the experienced superstars.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the young players who are touted as the future stars should be judged after their second season as he talked about the second season syndrome. Gavaskar made a valid point in his column for Mid-day where he pointed out that there were several players in the past who turned out to be a one-season wonder.

“As the IPL comes to its grand finale what have been the gains for Indian cricket? As it happens every year, the IPL has thrown up a few names of whom much can be expected in the future. That said, it’s also been seen how many of the first season stars fade away very quickly, proving the old saying ‘a flash in the pan’ absolutely right," Gavaskar wrote.

The former India captain further said there are few players who grabbed the limelight for their heroics in the knockout games and it will be too early to judge them.

“The names are too many to reel off and they include guys who have scored a hundred or taken wickets and scored runs in the knockout stages of the tournament and that’s why it is always better to wait till their next season to find out if he is the real thing or just another false dawn," he added.

The 72-year-old talked about the second season syndrome as he also said several players limit their ambitions by focussing on only the T20 format as they get more money playing in IPL than other domestic cricket tournaments.

“The second season syndrome hardly spares anybody and if the player can come back after that, then there’s a good chance that he will have a good career ahead of him. Of course, many an IPL star remains a T20 specialist and doesn’t feature much on the domestic circuit. Many of them are quite happy to do that as they get more money playing the IPL than the domestic circuit and so are quite content to be limited in their ambitions. Once again, these are a fair few so Indian cricket doesn’t really gain much from that," he added.

