IPL Transfers: Shardul Thakur Leaves Delhi Capitals, Joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders continue to make their move in the ongoing IPL trading window as they have added another big name to their squad in India allrounder Shardul Thakur who leaves Delhi Capitals to join the two-time champions in an all-cash deal.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Thakur was also on the radars of his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, current champions Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings as well.

T20 World Cup 2022: A Tournament for the Ages!

KKR thus becomes the sixth different IPL franchise that the fast bowling allrounder will be part of. Besides DC, Thakur has represented CSK, PBKS, Mumbai Indians and the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Advertisement

Thakur took 15 wickets in 14 matches for the DC last season while with the bat, he scored 120 runs at a strike-rate of 138. The 31-year-old has played 75 matches and taken 82 wickets in them at an economy of 9.06.

He thus becomes the third player that KKR have acquired since the trading window opened.

Also Read: England Undisputed White-ball Kings And More Sporting Pitches Please

The duo of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz had earlier joined the franchise following an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans.

Ferguson was bought by GT at Rs 10 crore while Gurbaz was added to their squad as a late replacement of England opener Jason Roy. While Ferguson took 12 wickets in 13 matches for the franchise, Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batter didn’t play a single game.

Advertisement

“Both players leave behind unforgettable memories," GT team director Vikram Solanki said. “Lockie’s four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals is a performance we will always remember. While Gurbaz did not play a game, his promise and talent was evident right through."

The IPL trading window will close on Tuesday.

The IPL will be hold a mini auction ahead of its next season with December 23 being the likely date and Kochi emerging as the venue. Reportedly, the BCCI had Istanbul and Goa among its options before finalising Kochi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here