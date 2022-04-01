IPL2022: KKR's Tim Southee Takes Stunning Catch to Send Back Kagiso Rabada

Tim Southee produced a moment of magic in the field to send back a marauding Kagiso Rabada as Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Punjab Kings with the ball in their Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 19th over, which turned out to be the penultimate ball of the innings. Andre Russell came on to bowl for the first time in the game and dropped a slowish delivery that was angling into Rabada.

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS - LIVE

Advertisement

The South African tried to smash the ball back over the ball but ended up skying it. Ajinkya Rahane ran in from long-off but it was Southee who got there first from long-on and clutched the ball with both hands and that too at full stretch.

Southee starred with the ball and in the field as the New Zealand quick took two wickets and pouched three important catches.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In the process, Southee also went past the 250th wicket mark in T20 cricket and became the first bowler from New Zealand to achieve the feat.

Southee’s opening ball partner Umesh Yadav took four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Punjab Kings for 137 runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here