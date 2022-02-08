Imagine what would have happened had MS Dhoni was bought by Mumbai Indians. Well, we don’t want to excite the alternate reality writer in you. For, it would have surely happened in the inaugural edition of IPL auctions that took place in 2008. Back then, Mumbai and Chennai both were involved in a bidding war for MS Dhoni. Since Mumbai had an icon in Sachin Tendulkar, they never pushed it that far and Chennai bagged the deal for USD 1.5 Million. This tale was told by the inaugural auctioneer Richard Madley in a chat with Ravi Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

Madley recalled how Dhoni had triggered the first ever bidding war in IPL history. “Then out of the bag came the man himself, the ultimate all-rounder Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and there we saw the first bidding war of many in the IPL auctions," he said.

Madley also recalled how legendary spinner Shane Warne was sold to Rajasthan Royals at his base price. “I remember the second player coming out of the bag that day was Shane Warne. I thought okay here’s Warnie and this will be interesting, his base price was I think around 400000 US dollars. That’s what he sold for at his base price to Rajasthan Royals and I thought at that time that was a smart move," Madley said.

“It’s a smart move because at the end of his career but someone remarkably successful, experienced, charismatic and who was a leader. They bought Shane Warne and what did Rajasthan Royals do in IPL one, they won it," he added.

Under MS, Chennai Superkings became a formidable unit winning the IPL in four occasions: 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. They also reached the finals in 2008 2012, 2013, 2015 making them one of the most successful team in the multi-million dollar league.

