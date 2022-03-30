IR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Indian Royals and Fighters CC: In the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, we have Indian Royals going up against Fighters CC. Both the games will be conducted at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal on Wednesday at 5:00 pm IST and 7:00 pm IST.

Indian Royals and Fighters are struggling for survival in the competition. The two teams made a rough start to the league and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Indian Royals are fourth in the standings with two losses under their belt.

The team lost to Gorkha 11 in its first two games by 12 and 31 runs respectively.

Fighters are doing even worse, reeling at last place after losing all four matches. They are yet to open their account in the league as they suffered defeat against Brothers XI Portugal and Malo. Fighters need to come up with better batting performances to make a mark in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Indian Royals and Fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

IR vs FIG Telecast

Indian Royals vs Fighters CC game will not be telecast in India.

IR vs FIG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR vs FIG Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 5:00 pm IST on March 30, Wednesday.

IR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jaswinder Kumar

Vice-Captain - Gurwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasar Mustafa

Batters: Amandeep Khokhar, Deepu Mansurpuria, Jaswinder Kumar

All-rounders: Parwinder Singh, Md Jayed Khan Shaikat, Mandeep Singh, John Zinkus

Bowlers: Gurwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Lakshman KC

IR vs FIG Probable XIs:

Indian Royals: Jay Singh, Ahmad Siddiqui, Ahammad Ullah, Ishwar Singh, John Zinkus, Vishal Arora, Sukhwinder Singh, Md Jayed Khan Shaikat, Rayhan Khan, Yasar Mustafa, Lakshman KC

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh, Amandeep Khokhar, Gavie Dhillon, Ravinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Manjit Singh, Jai Parkash, Parwinder Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Md Imran Hossain

