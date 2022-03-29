IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Portugal T10 Cartaxo 2022 match between Indian Royals and Gorkha 11: The Indian Royals (IR) will go one-on-one against the Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the fifth match of the ECS Portugal T10 Cartaxo 2022. The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal will host the encounter which starts at 01:00 pm IST on Tuesday, March 29.

The Indian Royals will be kicking off their ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 campaign today; they had won the Bronze Final in the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 edition. Meanwhile, Gorkha 11 began the campaign with a win over Malmo, however, they suffered a loss in the reverse fixture.

Indian Royals and Gorkha 11 will again lock horns in the reverse fixture at 03:00 PM IST at the same venue and fans can check the IR vs GOR Dream11 and Predicted XIs here.

IR vs GOR Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 fixtures will not be telecast in India.

IR vs GOR Live Streaming

The match between IR vs GOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR vs GOR Match Details

The fifth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 between the Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11 will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria, on Tuesday, March 29. The match will kick off at 01:00 pm IST. The reverse fixture between the two teams will commence at 03:00 PM IST at the same venue.

IR vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Khan

Vice-Captain: Jay Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IR vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Suman Ghimire

Batters: Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sripal Matta

All-rounders: Sukhwinder Singh, Imran Khan, Rahul Vishwakarma

Bowlers: Fakhrul Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Jai Prakash

IR vs GOR Probable XIs

Indian Royals: John Zinkus, Manjeet Singh (WK), Jass Singh, Jay Singh, Lucky Pal, Shafraz Nizar, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Ahmad Siddiqui, Ullah Ahammad, Gurpreet Singh, Jai Prakash

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (WK), Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Roushan Singh, Sripal Matta, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Madhukar Thapa (C), Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh

