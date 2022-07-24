IR-W VS PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20I Tri-Series, Match 6, July 24, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 8:30 pm IST

IR-W VS PAK-WDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IR-W VS PAK-W Ireland T20I Tri-Series match 6 between Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women: Ireland Women (IR-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in the Women’s T20I tri-series at the Bready Cricket Club on Saturday, July 24.

Pakistan women hammered Ireland when the two sides met earlier in the series. In a match that was cut short to 14 overs due to rain, Pakistan chose to bat first but lost early wickets. Muneeba Ali’s 24-ball 29 and all-rounder Nida Dar’s quick-fire 26 off 15 balls led Pakistan to a score of 92 runs.

Chasing a stiff total, Ireland was stifled by a superb collective Pakistan bowling effort. The Irish side could only manage 83 runs and lost by 13 runs. Dar, Fatima Sana, and Tuba Hassan picked up one wicket each while Pakistan’s terrific fielding yielded three run-outs in the match.

Advertisement

The Irish side had to face back-to-back defeats as they lost to Australia as well. They will be looking to avenge their loss when they take on Bismah Maharoof and company on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W VS PAK-W Telecast

The match between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women will not be broadcast in India.

IR-W VS PAK-W Live Streaming

The match between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W VS PAK-W Match Details

The IR-W VS PAK-W match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Ireland on Sunday, July 24 at 8:30 pm IST.

IR-W VS PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W VS PAK-WDream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gull Feroza, Mary Waldron

Batsmen: Bismah Maroof, Muneeba Ali, Ava Canning, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Leah Paul

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima

Advertisement

Ireland Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Ava Canning, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk)

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here