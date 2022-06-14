IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Ireland Women vs South Africa Women 2022, June 14, Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, 3:15 PM IST

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IR-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women: The second ODI of the bilateral series between Ireland-W and South Africa-W will take place on June 14 at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. After defeating the Irish team in the T20 series, the Proteas maintained their dominance in the first match of the ODI series as well. The Irish team was bowled out for just 69 runs and the South Africans chased down the target in less than 17 overs.

After a humiliating defeat, the Irish team will be looking to make a comeback in the 2nd ODI. Ireland captain Gaby Lewis will be hoping that her team puts up a better performance on Tuesday. They will be relying on the experience of players like Shauna Kavanagh and Rachel Delaney to help them win the second fixture.

The African team looks more balanced in the 50-over format of the game and will be looking to sweep the ODI series as well. Openers Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt have been in fine form and will be expected to provide another good start for the visitors. The bowlers ran riot in the previous match as they cleaned up the Irish batting line-up for 69 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SA-W Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the 2nd ODI match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women.

IR-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs SA-W Match Details

The IR-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin on Tuesday, June 14, at 3:15 pm IST.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Leah Paul

Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mary Waldron

Batters: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis

Allrounders: Delmi Tucker, Sune Luus, Leah Paul

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Jane Maguire

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Possible XIs

Ireland Women Predicted Line-up: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Forbes, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa Women Predicted Line-up: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe

