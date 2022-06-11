IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Ireland Women and South Africa Women: Ireland Women and South Africa Women will play the first One Day International of the three-match series on June 11 at Castle Avenue in Dublin. South Africa Women are enjoying a good time on their tour.

They won the second and third T20 International by eight wickets to score a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series. The team is also coming after a good performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2022. They ended up in second place in the league round after winning five of their seven league matches. They were ruled out of the final race after losing to England in the semi-final.

Speaking of Ireland Women, they will hope for redemption following a poor performance in the T20I series. Ireland also failed to make an impact in their last ODI series. They finished in third place with just one victory from three league games while playing in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SA-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India

IR-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs SA-W Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Castle Avenue in Dublin at 03:15 PM IST on June 11, Saturday.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lara Goodall

Vice-Captain - Arlene Kelly

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Mary Waldron

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Shauna Kavanagh

All-rounders: Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Celeste Raack, Tumi Sekhukhune

IR-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women: Cara Murray, Gaby Lewis(C), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron(wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly

South Africa Women: Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus(C), Chloe Tryon

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here