IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Ireland Women and South Africa Women: South Africa Women will be locking horns with Ireland Women for the third and final time in the shortest format of the game. The last T20 International of the three-match series is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as the series is leveled at 1-1.

Ireland Women made a cracking start to the series as they cruised to a ten-run victory in the first T20I. Gaby Lewis won the close game for his team with a knock of 52 runs off 38 balls. In the second match, South Africa Women settled the scores.

They recorded an eight-wicket win by chasing down the target of 107 runs within 15 overs. For the visitors, the opening batter Lara Goodall was the wrecker-in-chief as she smacked 52 runs after facing 40 balls.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SA-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India.

IR-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs SA-W Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin at 9:00 pm IST on June 8, Wednesday.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tumi Sekhukhune

Vice-Captain - Nadine de Klerk

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mary Waldron

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Nadine de Klerk, Leah Paul, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Celeste Raack

IR-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women: Mary Waldron, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Shauna MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, K McEvoy

South Africa Women: Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkulukeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tyron, Trisha Chetty

