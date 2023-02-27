Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal to Lead Rest of India as BCCI Announces 16-man Squad

Top-order batter Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India in the upcoming Irani Cup as the BCCI announced a 16-man squad on Monday for the game against Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai’s star batter Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out owing to a finger injury and was replaced by Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith.

The game begins on Wednesday at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

ALSO READ | Spain Bowl Out Isle of Man for 10: Lowest-ever Total in History of Men’s T20 Cricket

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

“Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament," it added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Breaks Mohammad Haris’ Bat and then Cleans Him Up with a Juicy Yorker in PSL Game

Rest of India Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami.

As reported by news agency PTI, Sarfaraz skipped the practice match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Owing to the injury, Sarfaraz was wearing a protective fibre cast on the finger and didn’t bat or field during the day.

Get the latest Cricket News here