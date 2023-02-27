Home » Cricket Home » News » Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal to Lead Rest of India as BCCI Announces 16-man Squad

Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal to Lead Rest of India as BCCI Announces 16-man Squad

Mumbai’s star batter Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out owing to a finger injury and was replaced by Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 11:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal (Twitter Image)
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal (Twitter Image)

Top-order batter Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India in the upcoming Irani Cup as the BCCI announced a 16-man squad on Monday for the game against Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai’s star batter Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out owing to a finger injury and was replaced by Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith.

The game begins on Wednesday at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

ALSO READ | Spain Bowl Out Isle of Man for 10: Lowest-ever Total in History of Men’s T20 Cricket

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament," it added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Breaks Mohammad Haris’ Bat and then Cleans Him Up with a Juicy Yorker in PSL Game

Rest of India Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami.

As reported by news agency PTI, Sarfaraz skipped the practice match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Owing to the injury, Sarfaraz was wearing a protective fibre cast on the finger and didn’t bat or field during the day.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 11:36 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 11:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics