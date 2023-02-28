Irani Cup: Shams Mulani Replaces Mayank Markande in Rest of India Squad

The Rest of India (RoI) side dealt another injury blow with spinner Mayank Markande getting ruled out of Irani Cup 2023 due to an injury. The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed the development, naming Mumbai’s Shams Mulani as the replacement.

The ROI will square off against the previous season’s Ranji Trophy Champions, Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

ALSO READ | ‘All 17-18 are in Reckoning, Not Just Gill’: Witty Rohit to Keep India’s Playing XI ‘Interesting’

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named all-rounder Shams Mulani as replacement for the injured Mayank Markande in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup," the BCCI statement read.

Advertisement

“Mayank Markande injured his right index finger during training and has been ruled out of the tournament," it added.

Updated RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami.

ALSO READ | New Zealand Defeat England by 1 Run: A Look at Smallest Margin of Victories in Test Cricket

Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India in the upcoming Irani Cup. Earlier, Mumbai’s star batter Sarfaraz Khan was also ruled out owing to a finger injury and was replaced by Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith.

As reported by news agency PTI, Sarfaraz skipped the practice match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Owing to the injury, Sarfaraz was wearing a protective fibre cast on the finger and didn’t bat or field during the day.

“Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament," read the BCCI release.

Get the latest Cricket News here