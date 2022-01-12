IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 12, 07:30 PM IST

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between Ireland Under 19 and Scotland Under 19: Ireland Under 19 will go up against Scotland Under 19 in their last warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The high-octane match will be played at the Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown, West Indies at 07:30 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

Both the teams are expected to do well in the match as it is the last chance for them to get accustomed to the West Indies’ playing conditions ahead of the Under-19 World Cup. Ireland failed to make a mark in their first warm-up match. The team looked under-prepared as they lost to Sri Lanka Under 19 by a huge margin of 128 runs. Scotland Under 19, on the other hand, are yet to play a full- game. Their previous match against Uganda Under 19 was called off after the completion of 17 overs.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Ireland Under 19 and Scotland Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Telecast

IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Live Streaming

Ireland Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Match Details

Ireland Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 contest will be played at the Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown, West Indies at 07:30 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Charlie Peet

Vice-Captain- Tim Tector

>Suggested Playing XI for IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox

Batters: Tim Tector, Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay

All-rounders: Nathan McGuire, Charlie Peet, Matthew Humphreys, Lyle Robertson

Bowlers: Olky Davidson, Daniel Forkin, Reuben Wilson

>IRE-U19 vs SCO-Y Probable XIs:

Ireland Under 19: Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Joshua Cox, Reuben Wilson

Scotland Under 19: Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer-Keogh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear, Christopher Cole, Olky Davidson, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Tom Mackintosh, Sam Elstone

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here