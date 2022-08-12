IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction For Ireland vs Afghanistan 2022, Captain, Vice-captain And Probable Teams, Belfast

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan: Ireland will be determined to keep their winning momentum alive and seal the series as they are set to face Afghanistan in the third T20I today. The third T20I of the five-match series will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Ireland started the series on a positive note and ended their five-match losing streak against Afghanistan in T20Is. In the opening T20I of the series, the hosts clinched a thrilling seven-wicket triumph to earn a vital 1-0 lead in the series.

Advertisement

Ireland carried forward their impressive show in the next encounter as they won the second T20I by five wickets.

After the completion of the T20I series, both Ireland and Afghanistan will have to shift their focus to T20 World Cup. Ireland find themselves in Group B along with Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have already qualified for the Super 12 stage and they are in the same pool along with Australia, New Zealand and England.

Ahead of the third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs AFG Telecast

The third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will not be televised in India.

IRE vs AFG Live Streaming

The third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs AFG Match Details

The third T20I IRE vs AFG match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, August 12, at 8 pm IST.

Advertisement

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Advertisement

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here