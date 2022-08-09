IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I:  Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Ireland vs Afghanistan, August 9, Belfast 8 PM IST

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan: Ireland, after suffering five back-to-back defeats, will be aiming for a much-needed comeback as they take on Afghanistan in the first T20I today. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Moreover, Ireland badly need to win the first T20I as they failed to win a single match in the shortest format of the game against Afghanistan in their last five meetings.

Ireland, in their last assignment, conceded two defeats against South Africa in T20I series.

Advertisement

Afghanistan, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing whitewash against Zimbabwe in both T20I and ODI series.

After the completion of the five-match series, both Ireland and Afghanistan will shift their focus to T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year. Ireland have been placed in Group B along with Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have already qualified for Super 12 stage and they find themselves in the same pool along with the mighty teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.

Ahead of the first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs AFG Telecast

The first T20I between Ireland vs Afghanistan will not be televised live in India.

IRE vs AFG Live Streaming

The first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs AFG Match Details

The IRE vs AFG first T20I match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Tuesday, August 9, at 8:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Rashid Khan, Mark Adair

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Advertisement

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here